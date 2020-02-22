Virtual Reality in Medicine Market 2019 Size by Type, Product, Application & Market Opportunities 2024

AR is a tool useful for training and education. AR-based apps are used to provide improved care to patients. For instance, Vein Visualization technology, developed by AccuVein, Inc. is a handheld scanner that helps doctors & nurses locate veins & valves successfully at the first go and reduces pain & time required. These apps are also used in aftercare of patients and assist elderly people to manage their medications. The rise in adoption of such innovative technologies that provide revolutionary solutions for better care management and real-time care services is expected to boost growth of the market in the coming years. In addition, the growing significance of medical visualization, preventive medicines, surgical robots, and various health apps is contributing to the growing penetration of these advanced technologies in healthcare sector.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Reality in Medicine market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. This study considers the Virtual Reality in Medicine value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:



Hardware

Software and Service

Segmentation by application:

Surgical Application

Rehabilitation

Training & Medical Education

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

CAE

Immersivetouch

Mentice

Mimic Technologies

Simbionix

Surgical Theather

Virtamed

VR Simulators

Zspace

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Table of Content:

Global “Global Virtual Reality in Medicine Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Virtual Reality in Medicine International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Virtual Reality in Medicine Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Virtual Reality in Medicine Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Virtual Reality in Medicine Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Virtual Reality in Medicine Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Virtual Reality in Medicine with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Virtual Reality in Medicine

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Virtual Reality in Medicine Market Research Report