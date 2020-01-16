Virtual Private Server Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 15.3% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 5.0 Billion

Download Here Free Sample Research Report of Virtual Private Server Market spread across 99 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2094549 .

Virtual Private Server Market has been segmented on the basis of OS (Windows and Linux).The organization size segment is divided into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)and large enterprises. The market by vertical covers banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others(travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and education).

Top Companies in the Virtual Private Server Market include are AWS (US), United Internet (UK), GoDaddy (US), Endurance International Group (US), OVH (France), Digital Ocean (US), Plesk (Switzerland), Rack space (US), A2 Hosting (US),Liquid Web (US), Linode (US), Vultr (US), Dream Host (US), InMotion Hosting (US), and TekTonic (US).

“The Linuxoperating system segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

Virtual Private Server solution combines all the typical data center hardware-based resources which are storage, compute, and networking onto an industry-standard server. Organizations use VPS for their Windows and Linux applications. However, adoption of VPS for Linux-based applications is popular among organizations. As a result, it is holding a higher market share in the global VPS market.

“The large enterprises segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

Virtual Private Server is adopted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises across the globe. The advantages of VPS reduce the overall hardware requirement in the data center infrastructure. Moreover, it reduces the requirement of separate Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays, and other hardware components. Large enterprises are increasingly adopting infrastructure refresh and cost optimization projects. VPS solutions enable organizations to avail a virtually dedicated server. It would positively impact the growth of VPS market over the forecast period.

“North America to hold the largest market size in 2018, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global Virtual Private Server market in 2018.It is the most matured region in the VPS market, as most large enterprises are in the region. On the other hand, the VPS market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region.

