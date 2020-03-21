Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market will register a 13.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2660 million by 2024, from US$ 1260 million in 2019.

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.

Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or work as they would on a local area network (LAN). Designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), and layer-2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation.

The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.

This study considers the Virtual Private Network (VPN) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Remote Access VPN

Site-to-Site VPN

Segmentation by application:

Personal VPN Users

Corporate VPN Users

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Private Internet Access

Nord VPN

TorGuard

Cyber Ghost

Hotspot Shield

IP Vanish VPN

Buffered VPN

Golden Frog

VPN Pure

Express VPN

Safer VPN

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Virtual Private Network (VPN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Virtual Private Network (VPN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Virtual Private Network (VPN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Clinical Software

2.2.2 Non-Clinical Solutions

2.3 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Players

3.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Virtual Private Network (VPN) by Regions

4.1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

