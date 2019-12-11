Virtual Machines (VM) Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Virtual Machines (VM) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In computing, a virtual machine (VM) is a simulation of a computer system. Virtual machines are based on computer architecture and provide the functionality of a physical computer. Their implementation may involve dedicated hardware, software, or a combination thereof.

The United States is the largest market, and China is the region with rapid growth.The top three companies, VMware, IBM and Huawei, have 80% of the market share.

In 2018, the global Virtual Machines (VM) market size was 3424.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4182.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Virtual Machines (VM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

VMware

IBM

Huawei

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Oracle

Citrix

Microsoft

H3C

Red Hat

Inspur

Easted

Winhong

Market Segment by Type, covers

System Virtual Machines

Process Virtual Machines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Scale Enterprises

Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Scale Enterprises

