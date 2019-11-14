Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Veeam Software (Switzerland)

Quest Software Inc. (US)

Veritas Technologies LLC (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Commvault Systems Inc (US)

VMware (US)

Vembu Technologies (India)

Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland)

Rackspace Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

MSP 360 (US)

Cisco System (US)

Storix (US)

NetJapan Inc. (Japan)

Micro Focus (UK)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Agent Type

Agentless

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Insurance

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Other

