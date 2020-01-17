Virtual Fitting Room Market Will Revolutionize the Future of Retail Industry & Consumer Experience

Virtual fitting room (VFR) is a technology that helps shoppers to try a variety of clothes in a virtual manner. The person needs to use his or her body virtually rather than physically, to select the color, size, style, fitting, and other parameters related to the purchase. In other words, VFR is an imitation of trying apparel similar to a video game version of a changing room. VFR-enabled shopping is available for physical stores and e-commerce websites and apps. VFR offers an incredible perspective of knowing the exclusive choices of each customer and presenting them with correct options based on their buying patterns and sizes.

Physical store segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Growing implementation of virtual fitting room solutions in physical stores is the crucial factor which is boosting the growth of the virtual fitting room market globally. With current advancements in technology such as AR and VR, the expectation of end-users is increasing, in order to experience virtual surroundings in different applications. Retailers around the globe are implementing virtual fitting room solutions for different product categories such as apparel, jewelry & watches, eyewear, makeup etc. in order to broaden their customer base.

The global virtual fitting room market is primarily driven by rising implementation of advanced solutions to offer better shopping experiences to customers. Furthermore, growing need to increase conversion rates and minimize returns and exchange rates is also anticipated to drive the growth of the virtual fitting room market around the globe. In the retail industry, specifically in online shopping, the return rate of apparel is very high. Most of the clothing ordered online is returned due to wrong fitting. Virtual fitting room is intended to be computationally effective, enhancing the manner of shopping online for new apparel. In addition, growing IT spending in the retail industry is also a major factor expected to create new opportunities for the virtual fitting room market.

Request a Sample With Detailed [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=15683

Increasing online shopping and growing usage of smartphones are the major factors which are likely to create new opportunities for the growth of the virtual fitting room market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising trend of online shopping among consumers, specifically among the millennial. Furthermore, attractive offers and shortage of time are the other factors boosting online shopping across the world.

The adoption rate of virtual fitting room solutions as well as VFR enabled mobile applications in developed regions such as Europe and North America is estimated to increase substantially in the next few years. North America accounts for the largest share (in terms of revenue), in the global virtual fitting room market. Major factors supporting this growth are the high penetration of advanced technologies as well as fairly high penetration of Internet-based services in the region.