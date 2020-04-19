Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 94 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution can be considered a platform in which a client server is employed to access a user system virtually. This type of computing model makes use of a centralized storage space, where data and system applications are stored centrally on the server. End-users have to enter their login details to gain remote access to these applications and data from any location. However, establishing such a setup requires an uninterrupted network.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is workplace flexibility and business agility. The VDI environment eliminates the need to manage thousands of individual systems and enables centralized management of resources in enterprise data centers or server rooms. Patches and software updates in VDI can be carried out in a centralized and simplified manner. Other benefits include higher flexibility, simplified backup operations, greater security control and compliance, faster problem resolving capabilities, rapid deployment of virtualized desktop, and application on-demand to any devices.

This report studies the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Citrix Systems

VMware

NComputing

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Oracle

Red Hat

Evolve IP

Huawei Technologies

Ericom Software

HPE

Parallels International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise VDI

Cloud-Based VDI

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail and Scm

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing and Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To present the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

