Virtual Assistant Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Virtual Assistant Industry

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Virtual assistant market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the virtual assistant market, by segmenting it based on by service, by technology, by end-use, by application and regional demand. Rising applications of Virtual assistant in areas such as retail, healthcare and BFSI, creates a huge scope of this market. Rising focus of many enterprises and businesses to provide high quality service to customers, leads to increase in adoption of virtual assistance. Moreover, rise in adoption of smartphones across the globe and new development in technologies, makes the virtual assistant market more demanding during the projection period.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by services, by technology, by end-use and application in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, eGain Communications, Clara Labs, Nuance Communications, Creative Virtual Ltd. and few others.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Virtual assistant market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Virtual assistant market.

The report provides the size of the Virtual assistant market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global Virtual assistant market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Virtual assistant market has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the Virtual assistant market, split into regions. Based on, services, technology, end-use and applications we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for Virtual assistant. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Virtual assistant several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The global Virtual assistant market has been segmented into:

Global Virtual Assistant Market: By Service

• Marketing Assistant

• Customer Service

Global Virtual Assistant Market: By Technology

• Voice Recognition

• Text-to-Speech

• Speech Recognition

Global Virtual Assistant Market: By End-Use

• SMBs

• Large Enterprises

• Individual Users

Global Virtual Assistant Market: By Applications

• Retail

• Automotive

• Education

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

Global Virtual Assistant Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL VIRTUAL ASSISTANT MARKET, BY SERVICE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 MARKETING ASSISTANT

5.3 CUSTOMER SERVICE

Continued…….

