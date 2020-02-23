Viral Vector Manufacturing Market to grow at 20.0% CAGR during 2018-2023

The Global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market spread across 107 pages, profiling 14 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is expected to reach US$ 815.8 Million by 2023 from an estimated US$ 327.8 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 20.0%. Get Here Free Sample Research Copy of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1593765 .

Most Popular Companies in the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market include are Lonza (Switzerland), Merck (Germany), Oxford BioMedica (UK), CGT Catapult (UK), Cobra Biologics (UK), uniQure (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (US), Spark Therapeutics (US).

“The Genetic disorders segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

By Disease, the viral vector manufacturing market is segmented into cancer, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and other diseases. During the forecast period, the genetic disorders segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the accelerated research activities on various genetic disorders such as hemophilia A and B, sickle cell anemia, and Huntington’s disease.

“The Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to hold the largest share of the market”

Based on End User, the global Viral Vector Manufacturing Market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes. The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2018. The successful launch of viral vector gene therapies and a robust pipeline of such therapies are the key factors contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment during the forecast period.

“North America is expected to dominate the viral vector manufacturing market in 2018”

North America is expected to account for the largest share of 64.8% of the global viral vector manufacturing market. Factors such as a large number of regenerative medicine companies (including gene and cell therapy companies), increasing research activities, rising prevalence of target diseases, and availability of funding are supporting the growth of the viral vector manufacturing market in North America.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30% and Tier 3–30%

– Tier 1–40%, Tier 2–30% and Tier 3–30% By Designation – C-level–20%, Director Level–40%, Others–40%

– C-level–20%, Director Level–40%, Others–40% By Region – North America–50%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–20%, RoW–10%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships and agreements, acquisitions, expansions, and other developments in the market

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in terms of key market developments, product portfolios, and financials

Target Audience for Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Viral vector developers, Contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), Business research and consulting firms, Research institutions, Venture capitalists.

Competitive Landscape of Viral Vector Manufacturing Market:

Overview

Product Approval

Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements

Acquisitions and Mergers

Expansions

