Viral Bronchiolitis Therapeutics -Clinical Trials & Results

Viral bronchiolitis is an inflammatory disorder which is characterized by obstruction of small airways, necrosis and edema of the epithelial cells, and increased mucus production.

The disease is most commonly caused by an infection caused by respiratory syncytial virus. The signs and symptoms observed in the patients are low grade fever, congestion, and apnea. However, in most severe cases, respiratory distress, cyanosis, and irritability also occurs in the patients. Viral bronchiolitis is the most common illness observed in children in their first two years of life.

Ait Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing AIT-RSV as a guanylate cyclase stimulant for the treatment of viral bronchiolitis. Some of the other companies and universities having pipeline drugs for viral bronchiolitis include Washington University School of Medicine, and Vaxart Inc.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

