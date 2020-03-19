Vinyl Acetate Monomer (vam) Market Research Report Opportunities, Industry Share, Size, Competitive Analysis with Forecast To 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market has encountered substantial growth in the recent years and is foreseen to grow significantly over the forecast period. The market is foreseen to experience a significant ascent, attributable to its increasing usage in a wide range of businesses, for example, construction, furniture, automotive, packaging and paints & coatings. The vinyl acetic acid monomer (VAM) is generally used as a catalyst amid the generation of different homopolymers and copolymers, for example, ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, and polyvinyl acetic among others. It is an essential segment used in the production of paints, adhesives, coatings and emulsions. The developing demand for furniture and construction, alongside paints and adhesives, is anticipated to play a major part in inspiring the market.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are LyondellBasell, Sinopec, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Celanese and Dow Chemical Company. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The demand of ethylene vinyl liquor copolymer (EVOH) in food packaging is observing a sensational development because of the uncommon boost to the food and beverages sector. Over the conjecture time frame, this portion is anticipated to exhibit significant market openings. Photovoltaic cells require the usage of ethyl vinyl acetic acid derivation (EVA) as a film. Solar energy as a source is growing in applications comprehensively, and this factor is additionally anticipated to be a driving force to market rise.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific held generally 50% of the aggregate share of the market in the recent years. The pattern is foreseen to proceed, because of the thriving modern development of the district. Nations, for example, India, Japan and China are the critical benefactors of the market income, because of energetically rising economies. Europe is anticipated to be a major importer of vinyl acetic acetate monomer, alongside being the following greatest share of the overall industry holder.

The Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH)

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVOH)

Ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)

Polyvinyl acetate (PVA)

Others

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?

