Vietnam Coffee Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are An Giang Coffee, An Thai, Highlands Coffee,Me Trang, MOOSSY,Phuong Vy, SAGOCAFE,Trung Nguyen, and Vinacafe

Vietnam is the world’s second-largest producer and exporter of coffee, after Brazil. Coffee has formed a complete industry chain in Vietnam and is an important part of the Vietnamese economy, providing jobs for over 500,000 farmers with income growth. The coffee trees being planted are mainly Robusta and Arabica coffee beans. Southern Vietnam is humid and hot region, suitable for growing Robusta whereas the northern part is suitable for Arabica. The planting area of coffee beans is expanding substantially in Vietnam, which promotes the processing, sales and export of coffee beans.

Market Dynamics:

Only 10% of the coffee produced in Vietnam is consumed domestically, the rest 90% is intended for exports as raw coffee. The coffee industry is now looking to further increase the output of instant and roasted coffee by 2022.An increasingly busy lifestyle and longer working hours is expected to strengthen appreciation for the convenience of this product type, which should increase the total coffee production and consumption by the end of the forecast period. Moreover, the category should also benefit as manufacturers continue to introduce stronger-tasting products that suit the traditional preferences of Vietnamese consumers. Conversely, the marketis currently looking at a decline in the production of its Robusta beans due to factors like plant diseases, inclement weather, aging trees, and lack of moisture.

Market Segmentation:

The Vietnam coffee market is fragmented on the basis of type, processing, and coffee trees.

Type

Fresh

Instant

Plain

Speciality

Processing

Rough Processing

Deep Processing

Coffee Trees

Robusta

Arabica

Geographical Analysis:

Vietnam is one of the world’s fastest growing coffee markets, trailing only behind Indonesia, Turkey and India. A substantial demand for the cheap Vietnam coffee has been witnessed in the emerging markets of Asia where the consumer is shifting from the traditional beverage, tea. As a result, the Asian markets, where growth is being driven by a surge in innovative coffee products, make up the majority of the Vietnam coffee market share.On the other hand, while Germany, the United States, Italy and Spain are some of the top importers of Vietnamese green coffee beans based on Vietnam’s government data, the European nations mostly process the bitter variety and re-export the finished products, making the European market among the slowest coffee markets.

Key Players:

Coffee processing devices and facilities made in Vietnam are sold to the domestic and foreign markets across the globe. While Nestl remains the leading company in coffee in terms of retail volume sales, there are other prominent coffee brands recognized by consumers such as An Giang Coffee, An Thai, Highlands Coffee,Me Trang, MOOSSY,Phuong Vy, SAGOCAFE,Trung Nguyen, and Vinacafe.

