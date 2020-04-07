Video Virtualization Market Global Industry Analysis By Share, Key Company, Trends, Size, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2022

The global video virtualization market is projected to grow at a significant growth rate in the near future primarily due to growing video internet traffic which accounts for 80% of total internet traffic. Growth in the market will be primarily driven by growing demand of video surveillance, rising spending on personalized video advertisement, and rising demand for anti-piracy software.

This research report “Global Video Virtualization Market”, provides a comprehensive analysis of the video virtualization market. The analysis includes market by segments and market potential of video virtualization for different industries.

The report also includes a brief analysis of online video platform market and data virtualization market as well. Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.

Linius Technology Ltd. focuses on video virtualization, which is first of its kind in the virtualization market. This would give Linius first-mover advantage and help in the expansion of its business. No other company has yet introduced this kind of technology.

VMware and Red Hat Software are major players in virtualization software, similar to Linius. However, mainly focus on desktop, server, and application virtualization. A brief company profiling of Linius Technologies Ltd., VMware, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation has been provided in the report. Company profiling is based on attributes like business overview, financial overview and strategies adopted by these companies in order to grow in the market.

Company Coverage:

Linius Technologies Ltd.

VMware, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Virtualization is defined as the formation of a virtual rather than the real version of something like a server, operating system, a storage device and other network resources. The primary objective of virtualization is to organize workloads by converting traditional computing to make it more accessible. Today, virtualization is the most innovative part of IT landscapes and is applicable to a wide range of the system layers including operating system-level virtualization, hardware-level virtualization and server virtualization.

As data virtualization main purpose is to integrated data from different resources, in the same way video virtualization is nothing but transformation of videos into flexible data. It is one of the recent technologies developed by Linius Technologies Ltd. (Video Virtualization Engine) which is yet to be commercialized. Virtual video is a lighter, faster and malleable version of current digital video files.

Virtual video technology has the potential to revolutionize the way video is distributed and consumed around the globe. Video virtual technology has potential opportunities in four industries namely Personalized Advertising, Anti-Piracy, Search, and Security & Division.

