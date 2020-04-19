Video Transcoding Market | Size | Analysis | Share | Outlook to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Video Transcoding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Video transcoding is the process of converting a media file of one format to other; the conversion is either digital-to-digital or analog-to-analog. This is the standard procedure followed when the target device does not support the format or has limited storage capacity. Transcoding helps in converting the data into the suitable format as well reduces the file size. This is also used to convert incompatible data to a better-supported format and for fitting various HTML files or graphics files to the unique constraints of smartphones, tablets, and other web-enabled devices.

According to the report, the media and entertainment video transcoding market was on a decline until 2010. Due to the application of software in a market that was once considered hardware-centric, the market has picked up slightly and is now forecast to grow at a substantial rate. Many open-source video transcoding software are available along with commercially used software or freeware that are compatible with Windows, Linux and MAC OS X

This report studies the Video Transcoding market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Video Transcoding market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Video Transcoding market size was — million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of –% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Video Transcoding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Transcoding development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Telestream

Brightcove Zencoder

Coconut

Qencode

Encoding

HaiVision Systems

Harris Broadcast

VBrick Systems

Anvato

Wowza Media

Akamai

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

H264

H265

VP9

AV1

Market segment by Application, split into

Media and Entertainment

Enterprise

Individual

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

The research report provides in-depth analysis on:

The estimated growth rate along with size and share of the Video Transcoding Market during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The prime factors expected to drive the Video Transcoding Market for the estimated period.

The major market leaders and what has been their business winning strategy for success so far.

Significant trends shaping the growth prospects of the Video Transcoding Market.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Transcoding status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies .

. To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Video Transcoding are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

