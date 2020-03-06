Video Streaming Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Top Leaders, Historical Analysis, Business Strategy and Potential of Industry Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Video Streaming Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

Video streaming is real time viewing of the content over the internet. In video streaming, the content is sent in continuous stream of data and the user need not download it. The data can be played continuously as it arrives.

There is a rapid growth in cloud based video streaming market which is driving the market growth. The increasing popularity of online video streaming will continue to grow during the forecast period. Owing to this, the use of mobile phones has increased rapidly. This is due to the increasing use of social media platforms and digital mediums for various activities like marketing and branding.

The Video Streaming Market has been segmented on the basis of streaming type, platform, deployment, solution, service, revenue model and vertical. The solution segment is further bifurcated into pay TV, internet protocol television and over the top. Out of these, over the top (OTT) is projected to exhibit highest market growth rate during the forecast period and will dominate the video streaming market share.

The global video streaming market is expected to grow at approx. USD 82 Billion by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The prominent players in video streaming market are – Netflix (U.S.), Adobe Systems Incorporated (U.S.), Ustream (U.S.), Amazon Web Service, Inc. (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Apple , Inc. (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Hulu (U.S.), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Global Video Streaming Market: Segmental Analysis

The global video streaming market has been segmented on the basis of streaming type, platform, deployment, solution, service, revenue model, vertical, and region.

, the global video streaming market has been segmented into subscription, rental, advertisement, and retail. By mode of vertical, the global video streaming market has been segmented into BFSI, healthcare, education, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, retail, and government.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the video streaming market span across regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Among all the regions, the North American region is predicted to account for the largest market share. The growth is attributed to the growing use of mobiles and tablets coupled with technical advancements in this region. Moreover, companies in the U.S. and Canada are using video streaming services for the launching of new products along with branding and marketing of the company’s products, which is further influencing the market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to expand at the fastest rate during the appraisal period. In this region, China is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the appraisal period owing to the growing number of users accessing the Internet. Moreover, the Chinese sites have imposed a ban on several international TV series which has resulted in the piracy cases in the country. The Chinese government is emphasizing on launching state-owned video streaming service in order to control piracy and enabling a cost-effective method for users to access Hollywood contents. Such factors are influencing the market growth in this region.

Intended Audience

Technology investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Video streaming solution providers

Live streaming providers

On-demand streaming providers

Service providers

Platform vendors

Third party providers

Cloud service providers

Internet service providers

Application service providers

Technology providers

