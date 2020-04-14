Video on Demand (VoD) Market Production, Application and Usage Forecast with Regional Analysis

Summary

Description

2019-2024 Global and Regional Video on Demand (VoD) Industry :

The Video on Demand (VoD) market size will grow from XX Million USD in 2018 to XX Million USD by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the market size is projected from 2019 to 2024.

Video on demand (VoD) is a service that enables users to view video content from a wide range of digital libraries and control the temporal order to view content through internet. VoD service provides a wide range of video content such as movies, music, TV series, and sports to users for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, VoD systems deliver the services to users through multiple platforms and connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, cable television, and smart TVs. Companies are developing better applications to deliver effective and efficient VoD services on the user’s device to enhance the viewing experience. VoD service providers are collaborating with content producers to provide exclusive and premium content to viewers.

By Market Players:

Amazon.com, Inc., YouTube, LLC, Canalplay, Home Box Office, Inc., Hulu LLC, Apple, Inc., Maxdome GmbH, Netflix, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson Television), Verizon Communication, LLC

By Business Model

Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD), Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD), Advertisement Video on Demand (AVoD), Hybrid (SVoD + AVoD) ,

By Content

Sports, Entertainment, Education and Information, TV Commerce,

CHAPTER 1 INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1 Definition

1.2 Brief Introduction by Major Business Model

1.2.1 Transactional Video on Demand (TVoD)

1.2.2 Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD)

1.2.3 Advertisement Video on Demand (AVoD)

1.2.4 Hybrid (SVoD + AVoD)

1.3 Brief Introduction by Major Content

1.3.1 Sports

1.3.2 Entertainment

1.3.3 Education and Information

1.3.4 TV Commerce

1.4 Brief Introduction by Major Regions

1.4.1 United States

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 China

1.4.4 Japan

1.4.5 India

1.5 Brief Introduction by Major

1.6 Brief Introduction by Major

1.7 Brief Introduction by Major

1.8 Brief Introduction by Major

CHAPTER 2 PRODUCTION MARKET ANALYSIS

2.1 Global Production Market Analysis

2.1.1 2013-2018 Global Capacity, Production, Capacity Utilization Rate, Ex-Factory Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis

2.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

2.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

2.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

2.2.2 United States Market

2.2.3 Europe Market

2.2.4 China Market

2.2.5 Japan Market

2.2.6 India Market

2.2.7 Market

CHAPTER 3 SALES MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Global Sales Market Analysis

3.1.1 2013-2018 Global Sales Volume, Sales Price and Sales Revenue Analysis

3.1.2 2013-2018 Major Manufacturers Performance and Market Share

3.2 Regional Sales Market Analysis

3.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.2.2 United States Market

3.2.3 Europe Market

3.2.4 China Market

3.2.5 Japan Market

3.2.6 India Market

3.2.7 Market

CHAPTER 4 CONSUMPTION MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Global Consumption Market Analysis

4.1.1 2013-2018 Global Consumption Volume Analysis

4.2 Regional Consumption Market Analysis

4.2.1 2013-2018 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

4.2.2 United States Market

4.2.3 Europe Market

4.2.4 China Market

4.2.5 Japan Market

4.2.6 India Market

4.2.7 Market

CHAPTER 5 PRODUCTION, SALES AND CONSUMPTION MARKET COMPARISON ANALYSIS

5.1 Global Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

5.2 Regional Production, Sales Volume and Consumption Volume Market Comparison Analysis

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 China

5.2.4 Japan

5.2.5 India

5.2.6

…..

