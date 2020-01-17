Video on Demand Market | Powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Broadcasting

Video on demand (VoD) is a service that enables users to view video content from a wide range of digital libraries and control the temporal order to view content through internet. VoD service provides a wide range of video content such as movies, music, TV series, and sports to users for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, VoD systems deliver the services to users through multiple platforms and connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, computers, cable television, and smart TVs. Companies are developing better applications to deliver effective and efficient VoD services on the user’s device to enhance the viewing experience. VoD service providers are collaborating with content producers to provide exclusive and premium content to viewers.

VoD services are transforming the traditional television landscape by offering unique features such as high quality and exclusive video content on demand through broadband and mobile networks. The VoD market is mostly driven by factors such as growing adoption of mobile devices for watching online videos and increasing internet based consumer spending. In addition, the rapid developments in high-speed networks are enabling video on demand service providers to deliver faster downloading and streaming service to users. Demand for personalized viewing of content is increasing which enables users to watch the content as per their convenience. However, piracy is one of the major concerns of the VoD market.

Unauthorized and illegal downloading, and sale of content is hampering the growth of the VoD market. Furthermore, rules and regulations by countries related to specific content is a barrier to VoD service providers. VoD service providers deliver exclusive content by entering into commercial agreements with content providers. Hence, it is important for VoD service providers to maintain such agreements and licenses for continual offering of video content to users. The adoption of mobile TV and multi-screen services for content viewing is increasing. In addition, increasing penetration of smartphones and growing online users across the world are expected to provide prominent opportunities for the video on demand market.

On the basis of business model, the VoD market is segmented into transactional video on demand (TVoD), subscription video on demand (SVoD), advertisement video on demand (AVoD), and hybrid (SVoD + AVoD). Among these business models, the SVoD segment is anticipated to see significant growth due to unique features such as unlimited access to contents. AVoD and hybrid models include advertisements during the streaming of content. In terms of content, the VoD market can be segmented into sports, entertainment, education and information, and TV commerce. Increasing content production such as movies, music, TV series, and documentaries by film studios, producers, and record labels are driving the adoption of on demand services around the globe.