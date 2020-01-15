Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary
Video intercom devices and equipment which is also named as the video door-phone or video door entry devices and equipment, is a stand-alone intercom system used to manage calls made at the entrance to a building with access controlled by audiovisual communication between the inside and outside. The main feature of video door entry is that it enables the person indoors to identify the visitor and, if (and only if) they wish, engage in conversation and/or open the door to allow access to the person calling.
Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Aiphone
Panasonic
Honeywell
Entryvue
Legrand
Fermax
SAMSUNG
TCS
Urmet
COMMAX
Guangdong Anjubao
Comelit Group
MOX
Zicom
Aurine Technology
Leelen Technology
WRT Security System
Siedle
Nippotec
Fujiang QSA
ShenZhen SoBen
Zhuhai Taichuan
Sanrun Electronic
Kocom
Shenzhen Competition
Quanzhou Jiale
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Door Station
Video Intercom Master
Indoor Units
By End-User / Application
Residential
Public Use
Industrial Use
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Aiphone
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Panasonic
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Honeywell
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Entryvue
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Legrand
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Fermax
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 SAMSUNG
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 TCS
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Urmet
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 COMMAX
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Guangdong Anjubao
12.12 Comelit Group
12.13 MOX
12.14 Zicom
12.15 Aurine Technology
12.16 Leelen Technology
12.17 WRT Security System
12.18 Siedle
12.19 Nippotec
12.20 Fujiang QSA
12.21 ShenZhen SoBen
12.22 Zhuhai Taichuan
12.23 Sanrun Electronic
12.24 Kocom
12.25 Shenzhen Competition
12.26 Quanzhou Jiale
