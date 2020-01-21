Video Encoder Market is projected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2017 to 2025

Video Encoder Market Analysis:

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Video Encoder Market was valued at USD 1.78 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Video encoders also referred as video servers enable the integration of an existing analog CCTV video surveillance system with a network video system. It connects to an analog video camera and translates the analog video signals into digital streams. These translated signals are then sent over an IP-based network such as a LAN, Internet or intranet. Video encoders play an important role in installations that consists of many analog cameras and helps in their maintenance. It transforms an analog video system into a network video system and allows the users to view live images by either using web browser or a video management software on any computer on a network. Increasing deployment in broadcast and surveillance applications contributes to the growth of video encoder market.

Video Encoder Market Drivers And Restraints:

Increasing adoption of cloud-based services, the rise in a number of mobile-streaming videos, growing popularity of HEVC standard and easy installation have been driving the global video encoder market. On the other hand, occurrence of errors while transferring data and growing OTT services might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Global Video Encoder Market Competitive Landscape:

The “Global Video Encoder Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Axis Communications AB, Matrox Graphics Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Pelco Corporation, Harmonic Inc., Vitec Group and Teleste Corporation. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

