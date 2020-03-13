Video Distribution Management Solutions Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 with Market Share of Top Companies

Video distribution management systems provide content providers and broadcasters with control tools over integrated receiver-decoders (IRDs). This solution enables entitlements and authorization management, group addressability, as well as over-the-air in-band control of IRDs. The video distribution management solution is ideal for applications such as content distribution to service providers, operators, as well as distribution for digital terrestrial television services. A distribution management system enables secure broadcast of video content over IP delivery networks or satellite, helping content providers to deliver content to authorized addressees only.

Service providers can reduce operating expenses and eliminate the requirement for costly remote site visits by management of video distribution network from a centralized control system with advanced configuration, software upgrade, scheduling and inventory management capabilities. These factors are projected to drive the video distribution management solutions market during the forecast period. Rising growth of video distribution management system for broadcasters and service providers is also a major factor responsible for driving the market. As these solutions help in securing video content, the media & entertainment industry is seeing rising adoption of video distribution management solutions.

The latest trend of rise in the number of broadcast channels worldwide and rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to video distribution management solution providers across the world, especially in North America. However, hardware, software, and personnel costs are likely to be some of the barriers to adoption of these solutions during the forecast period. Training of personnel on real-time techniques is a key concern regarding adoption of video distribution management solutions.

The global video distribution management solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, end-use, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the video distribution management solutions market can be divided into hardware, software (on-premise, cloud (public cloud, private cloud), and hybrid) and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)). In terms of end-use, the video distribution management solutions market can be divided into media & entertainment, IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and architecture. Based on enterprise size, the video distribution management solutions market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.