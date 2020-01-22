Video Distribution Management Solutions Market – Rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry

Technology has enabled the media and entertainment industry to have more creativity, exposure, and impact in the way ideas are transmitted or broadcasted. Video distribution networks of broadcast content can reach various reception sites, where remote devices are used for processing, reception, and decryption. To allow secure transmission/broadcast against unauthorized viewing, a central administration, authorization and control management system is required.

Video distribution management systems provide content providers and broadcasters with control tools over integrated receiver-decoders (IRDs). This solution enables entitlements and authorization management, group addressability, as well as over-the-air in-band control of IRDs. The video distribution management solution is ideal for applications such as content distribution to service providers, operators, as well as distribution for digital terrestrial television services. A distribution management system enables secure broadcast of video content over IP delivery networks or satellite, helping content providers to deliver content to authorized addressees only.

Service providers can reduce operating expenses and eliminate the requirement for costly remote site visits by management of video distribution network from a centralized control system with advanced configuration, software upgrade, scheduling and inventory management capabilities. These factors are projected to drive the video distribution management solutions market during the forecast period. Rising growth of video distribution management system for broadcasters and service providers is also a major factor responsible for driving the market. As these solutions help in securing video content, the media & entertainment industry is seeing rising adoption of video distribution management solutions.

The latest trend of rise in the number of broadcast channels worldwide and rise in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to video distribution management solution providers across the world, especially in North America. However, hardware, software, and personnel costs are likely to be some of the barriers to adoption of these solutions during the forecast period. Training of personnel on real-time techniques is a key concern regarding adoption of video distribution management solutions.

The global video distribution management solutions market can be segmented based on component, application, end-use, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the video distribution management solutions market can be divided into hardware, software (on-premise, cloud (public cloud, private cloud), and hybrid) and services (managed services and professional services (maintenance, integration, and installation)). In terms of end-use, the video distribution management solutions market can be divided into media & entertainment, IT & telecom, manufacturing, energy & utilities, and architecture. Based on enterprise size, the video distribution management solutions market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

In terms of region, the global video distribution management solutions market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global video distribution management solutions market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to rise in media and entertainment industry and presence of a large number of vendors providing solutions to various industries in the region, promoting large-scale adoption of video distribution management solutions in the region.

The video distribution management solutions market in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this solution in the broadcasting industry in these regions. It is also attributable to increasing technology expenditure in countries such as Australia, China, and India. Furthermore, the video distribution management solutions market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global video distribution management solutions market are Harmonic, Inc., Curtiss-Wright, OPS Technology Limited, Vemba Corp., Avionic Telemetry Systems Ltd. and MCI.