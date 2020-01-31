Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) SoftwareMarket” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) SoftwareMarket report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (IBM Cisco Systems, Inc.Robert Bosch GmbH Axis Communications ABSiemensHoneywell International, Inc.PanasonicVerint SystemsAvigilon Agent Video Intelligence, Inc. Objectvideo, Inc.AdvantechInfinovaQognifyMirasysPureTech Systems ViseumIntelliVisionVCA Technology)

Video content analysis (also video content analytics, VCA) is the capability of automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events.

This technical capability is used in a wide range of domains including entertainment, health-care, retail, automotive, transport, home automation, flame and smoke detection, safety and security. The algorithms can be implemented as software on general purpose machines, or as hardware in specialized video processing units.

Much different functionality can be implemented in VCA. Video Motion Detection is one of the simpler forms where motion is detected with regard to a fixed background scene. More advanced functionalities include video tracking and egomotion estimation.

Based on the internal representation that VCA generates in the machine, it is possible to build other functionalities, such as identification, behavior analysis or other forms of situation awareness. Intelligent Video (IV) is also referred to as Video Content Analysis (VCA) and Video Analytics (VA).

Scope of the Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Report

This report studies the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software, with a revenue market share nearly 37.90% in 2017; Asia region has great market potential in the future.

The global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Segment by Type

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

