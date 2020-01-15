Video Conferencing Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Video Conferencing Software Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Video Conferencing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Conferencing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft (Skype)

Cisco

Zoho Meeting

Citrix Systems

AnyMeeting

VSee

Google Inc

TeamViewer

LogMeIn

Amazon Chime

Adobe Connect

Brother International

Elektrozavodskaya

Polycom Inc

Mikogo

Valisha Technologies

MeetingBurner

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Telepresence Video Conferencing Software

Integrated Video Conferencing Software

Desktop Video Conferencing Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Startups and Small Businesses

Midsized Businesses

Large Businesses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Conferencing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Conferencing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Conferencing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Telepresence Video Conferencing Software

1.4.3 Integrated Video Conferencing Software

1.4.4 Desktop Video Conferencing Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Startups and Small Businesses

1.5.3 Midsized Businesses

1.5.4 Large Businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Size

2.2 Video Conferencing Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Video Conferencing Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Video Conferencing Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Video Conferencing Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Video Conferencing Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Video Conferencing Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Video Conferencing Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft (Skype)

12.1.1 Microsoft (Skype) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft (Skype) Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft (Skype) Recent Development

12.2 Cisco

12.2.1 Cisco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.3 Zoho Meeting

12.3.1 Zoho Meeting Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.3.4 Zoho Meeting Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Zoho Meeting Recent Development

12.4 Citrix Systems

12.4.1 Citrix Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.4.4 Citrix Systems Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Citrix Systems Recent Development

12.5 AnyMeeting

12.5.1 AnyMeeting Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.5.4 AnyMeeting Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 AnyMeeting Recent Development

12.6 VSee

12.6.1 VSee Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.6.4 VSee Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 VSee Recent Development

12.7 Google Inc

12.7.1 Google Inc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.7.4 Google Inc Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Google Inc Recent Development

12.8 TeamViewer

12.8.1 TeamViewer Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.8.4 TeamViewer Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 TeamViewer Recent Development

12.9 LogMeIn

12.9.1 LogMeIn Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.9.4 LogMeIn Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 LogMeIn Recent Development

12.10 Amazon Chime

12.10.1 Amazon Chime Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Video Conferencing Software Introduction

12.10.4 Amazon Chime Revenue in Video Conferencing Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Amazon Chime Recent Development

12.11 Adobe Connect

12.12 Brother International

12.13 Elektrozavodskaya

12.14 Polycom Inc

12.15 Mikogo

12.16 Valisha Technologies

12.17 MeetingBurner

Continuous…

