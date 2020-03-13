Video Analytics, Isr & Intelligent Video Surveillance: Americas Market-2015-2020 : Top Keyplayers are Emza Visual Sense, Eptascape, DVTel, Exacq, GE Security, Genetec, Geovision, HASAM, Honeywell, IMINT Image Intelligence AB, IndigoVision, Intellivid

By the end of 2014, the North America & Latin America markets for Object Recognition, Video Analytics, Intelligent Video Surveillance & ISR products and services will command 47% of the global market. The U.S. alone commands 36% of the global market, making it the world’s largest market.

Video Analytics, ISR, Intelligent Video Surveillance & Object Recognition & Americas Market-2015-2020, the U.S. and the rest of American national markets are expected to exceed $36.5 B in revenues accumulated between 2015 & 2020 and at a CAGR of 9.2%

The report points out five unique core fundamentals that characterize the U.S. industry and market which contribute to making it the world’s leading & largest. They are as follows:

The U.S. defense sector invested over the recent decade billions on RDT&E (e.g. DARPA) to equip the nation’s intelligence community and the defense forces with cutting-edge surveillance technologies.

U.S. conglomerates (e.g. Google, Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Microsoft) lead the world in non-military video analytics based products & markets.

The country’s massive investments in Homeland Security, Public Safety, residential and private sector smart-imaging based security.

U.S. universities and high tech industry are the world’s powerhouses of IVS, ISR, OR and VA based product innovation, development and short time-to-market (e.g. Advanced Object Recognition algorithms commercialized by Amazon, Google).

U.S. consumers are technophiles leading the global early adoption for products and technologies such as : machine vision embedded games, automotive accident aversion cars and mobile devices object recognition based e-commerce

Questions answered in this 2-volume 483-page report include:

What will the market size be in 2020?

What are the main technology trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to market penetration?

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via three orthogonal money trails: vertical sectors, national markets, and revenue sources. The report is granulated into 32 sub-markets as can be seen in the chart below:

The “Video Analytics, ISR, Intelligent Video Surveillance & Object Recognition: Americas Market 2015-2020” report presents in 483 pages, 74 tables and 58 figures and analysis of 55 current and pipeline technologies and 110 leading vendors. The report is explicitly customized for decision-makers to allow them to identify business opportunities, pipeline technologies, market size, trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans. It presents for each submarket 2011-2014 data, analyses, and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

2011-2020 market* by vertical submarket: Defense Sector, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation & Logistics, Aviation & Maritime Security, Safe Cities & Smart Cities, Border Security, Commercial & Public Buildings, Entertainment & Casinos Security, Retail – Analytics, Residential Security and other vertical submarkets

2011-2020 market* by geographical region

The U.S., Canada, Latin America, Mexico, Columbia, Brazil Argentina and other Latin America countries

Current and pipeline technologies, including:

Object Identification algorithms, Multi-Camera Intelligent CCTV Surveillance Systems, Remote Threat Identification, Intelligent Video Surveillance System Performance, Distributed Sensors Remote Systems, Remote Biometric Identification, Watch Lists fused IVS, Fused VA and Biometrics, Fused Multi-modal IVS Biometric Remote People Screening, Intelligent Video Surveillance Tracking, IVS & VA based Behavioral Profiling, Tag and Track, Wireless Video Analytics, Video Content Analysis Algorithms, Automated Analysis of Video Surveillance Data, Item Detection, Gaussian Mixture Based Background Subtraction Algorithms, Background Subtraction, Item Detection Based on Single-Image Algorithms, Item Tracking Algorithms, Kalman Filtering Techniques, Region Segmentation, Partially Observable Markov Decision Process, IVS Systems, “Splitting” Items Algorithms, Dimension Based Items Classifiers, Shape Based Item Classifiers, Event Detection Methods, Vision-Based Human Action Recognition, Derived Egomotion, Path Reconstruction Algorithms, Video Cameras Gap Mitigation Algorithms, Networked Cameras Tag and Track Algorithms, Fusion Engines, Event Description, IVS Reasoning, IVS Reporting, Smart Cameras, Pulse Video Analytics, License Plate Recognition (LPR), Cloud Video Analytics, Kalman Filters Application to Track Moving Items, Real Time Automatic Alerts Algorithms Online Video Analytics. Object Sorting and ID, Behavioral Analysis, Video Analytic Applications, Video Analytics Architecture Image Segmentation Algorithms Item Tracking, Intelligent CCTV Surveillance Algorithms, Item Identification and Recognition, IVS Based Face Recognition, Sorting Actions and Behaviors, Crowd Surveillance.

Companies operating in the market (profiles, products and contact info) including:

Emza Visual Sense, Eptascape, DVTel, Exacq, GE Security, Genetec, Geovision, HASAM, Honeywell, IMINT Image Intelligence AB, IndigoVision, Intellivid, Intergraph Corporation, IntuVision Inc, ioimage, IPConfigure, IPS Intelligent Video Analytics, Ipsotek, IQinVision, ISS, ITT EchoStorm, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, LuxRiot, MACROSCOP, March Networks, Mate Intelligent Video Ltd., Matrix Vision, MDS, Milestone Systems A/S, Mirasys, Mobotix, MTS, National Instruments, NetPosa Technologies, Ltd., NICE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nuuo, ObjectVideo, On-Net Surveillance Systems, PCI-Suntek Technology Co., Ltd., Pelco, Pivot3, Pixim, Proximex, PV Labs, Raytheon Company, Salient Stills, Samsung Techwin, Sarnoff Corporation, SeeTec, Sentient, Siemens, SightLogix, Smartvue, Sony, Synectics, Synesis, Texas Instruments, Thales Group, V.A.S. GmbH, VDG Security BV, Verint, Viasys Intelligent Video Analytics, Vicon, Videalert Ltd, VideoBank, VideoIQ, VideoMining, VideoNext, Vidient, Vigilant Systems, Vi-system, WeCU Technologies Ltd, Westec, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, 3i-MIND, 3VR, 3xLOGIC, AAI Corporation, AAM Systems, ACTi Corporation, ADT Security Services, Adaptive Imaging Technologies, Agent Video Intelligence, AGT International, Aimetis, ALPHAOPEN, American Dynamics, Ampex Data Systems Corporation, Aralia System, AVCON Information Technology Co. Ltd., Avigilon Corporation, Axis, Axxon, BAE Systems Plc, Basler, BiKal, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Bosch Security Systems, Briefcam, Camero, Cernium, Churchill Navigation, CIEFFE, Cisco, Citilog, ClickIt, Cognimatics, Digital Results Group.

