Vibration Monitoring Market Report Growth, Size Share, Demand, Analysis Of Key Players And Research Forecasts To 2024

Global Vibration Monitoring Market research report conducts the systematic, to the point and far-reaching study of the facts associated with any subject in the field of marketing.
Key Companies Mentioned:
- Azima DLI Corporation
- Analog Devices
- Emerson Electric Co., Inc
- Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- National Instruments Corporation, Inc.
- PCB Piezotronics Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Rockwell Automation
- Meggitt PLC
- SKF
- Data Physics Corporation, and SPM Instrument
- National Instruments Corporation
- PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG
- Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB (SKF)
- Bachmann electronic GmbH
- Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH
- Parker Kittiwake
- ifm electronic gmbh
- Among others.
Global Vibration Monitoring Market accounted to USD 1.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Definition of Global Vibration Monitoring Market:
Vibration monitoring systems are used for the purpose of decreasing the cost of operation by reducing the occurrences of unplanned outages and maintenance cost. These systems are further utilized for optimizing several maintenance activities at the time of a planned shutdown. The latest trend in this market is wireless vibration monitoring systems, which are handy and easy to use and company awareness towards unplanned maintenance. These systems are gaining rising trends in the small factories to reduce the unpredicted outages and predictive maintenance. This system detects the faults in the system, so they are widely used to reduce the future risk in the industries.
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of monitoring system:
- Route-Based Monitoring
- Portable Machine Diagnostics
- Online Machine Monitoring
- Online Machine Protection
- Factory Assurance Test
On the basis of Monitoring Technology:
- Vibration Analysis
- Corrosion monitoring
- Lubricant Analysis
- Infrared Thermography
- Ultrasound Testing
- Motor Condition Monitoring
On the basis of application:
- Automotive
- Chemicals
- Renewable Energy
- Oil & Gas
- Others
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising trend of wireless vibration monitoring systems
- Growing awareness toward predictive maintenance
- Emerging applications
- Rising demand for smart factory
- Additional cost associated with existing machinery
Competitive Analysis:
Global Vibration Monitoring Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
