Vibration Analyzer Market – Top players are Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Company, General Electric

A vibration analyzer is a device which is used for testing in product development laboratories, construction sites and more. Vibration analysis provides necessary information to prevent equipment degradation prior to any damage occurring. A vibration analyzer measures vibration for the precautionary maintenance of manufacturing equipment. A vibration analyzer is also used to assess a machine’s axis of rotation. If there is rotating distort, the rotor can be replaced during a scheduled downtime of the machine.

Some of the factors such as growing demand for vibration monitoring through wireless systems, infiltration of smart factory and rising demand for industrial applications are contributing for the global vibration analyzer market growth. The growing awareness toward predictive maintenance is also boosting the growth of the vibration analyzer market globally. The vibration analyzers are being implemented on a large scale, especially in the capital-intensive industries such as oil and gas and automotive. The usage of vibration analyzer is growing at a wide range in various industrial applications owing to its ability to identify potential failures in advance of any machinery. The adoption of vibration analyzers is increasing by maintenance specialists who need to quickly perform vibration analysis in order to understand the root cause of equipment condition. The vibration analyzer is an irreplaceable tool for the professional on the job. Every vibration analyzer can carry out the demanding task regardless of the technical problem at hand. It is also possible to perform an acoustic vibration evaluation with a sound pressure level meter. Furthermore, an unnecessary cost of maintenance on existing machinery may hamper the vibration analyzer market globally.

The global vibration analyzer market can be segmented as by component, by product type, by end use industry and by geography. On the basis of component, the global vibration analyzer market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for various hardware components such as velocity sensors, proximity probes, accelerometers, transmitters, and other components. These components are used to collect the data related to vibration levels in machinery in advance. The data collected by the hardware components enables predictive maintenance program in order to avoid expensive downtimes. In terms of product type, the global vibration analyzer market can be divided into portable devices, non-portable devices and others. Portable devices segment is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecast period due to the various advantages provided by portable vibration analyzers such as easy to operate, low cost and provide high performance analysis. On the basis of end use industry, the global vibration analyzers market can be segmented into oil and gas, food and beverages, automotive, metals and mining, aerospace and defense, energy and power, semiconductor and electronics, railways and others. The vibration analyzers are being implemented on a large scale, particularly in the industries that require large amounts of investment such as automotive, and oil and gas. Geographically, the global vibration analyzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America is expected to dominate the global vibration analyzer market during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of smart manufacturing in several industries which created a heavy demand for vibration monitor in this region.

The global vibration analyzer market includes large number of players. Some of the key players are Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Corporation, Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement, National Instruments Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Meggit PLC, Analog Devices Inc., SPM Instrument AB, Schaeffler AG, Data Physics Corporation, PCB Piezotronics Inc. and Azima DLI Corporation.

