Vibration Analyzer Market 2028: In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors

Vibration analyzer is a handheld measurement device for the individual assessment of vibration on the machines and systems. Vibration analyzer is also used for measuring speed, distance, and acceleration of the machines in various industries such as automotive, mining, electronics, aerospace and defense, energy and power. With the help of vibration analyzer, the actual state of the machines and system can be determined accurately.

Vibration Analyzer Market: Key Dynamics

High adoption of vibration analyzer for predictive maintenance

Vibration analyzers are used in industries to ensure the proper maintenance of the machineries. Increasing use of vibration analyzer in industries to perform vibration analysis of machineries is propelling the demand for vibration analyzer in the market. Rapidly growing industries such as food and beverage, electronics, aerospace, and defense require vibration analyzers on large scale for maintenance purposes. Frequent use of this analyzer in these industries is contributing to the growth of vibration analyzer market across the globe.

High accuracy and quick turnaround time account for escalating vibration analyzer sales

High adoption of vibration analyzer by maintenance professionals to remove the fault from the machineries is also driving the vibration analyzer market significantly. Vibration analyzer gives vibration testing results within few minutes, with detailed analysis. The ability of the vibration analyzer to provide accurate and reliable testing results with preventive measures is ultimately helping to grow the vibration analyzer market.

On the other hand, extra cost of maintenance on existing machineries is boosting the growth of sales of new equipment. New equipment is not required to be tested by vibration analyzers very frequently, which acts as a restraint for the growth of vibration analyzer market.

Vibration analyzer market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, vibration analyzer market segmented into

Portable

Handheld

On the basis of application, vibration analyzer market segmented into

Velocity and displacement measurement

Vibration monitoring

On the basis of component, vibration analyzer market segmented into

Hardware

Software

On the basis of End use, vibration analyzer market segmented into

Food and Beverage

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and gas

Energy and power

Others

Vibration analyzer market: Competition Landscape

Increasing use of portable vibration analyzer in industries due to various factors such as easy to use, low cost and high-performance analysis creating the opportunities for the manufacturers to capture the significant market share of the vibration analyzer. Some of the key manufacturers of the vibration analyzers are PCE Deutschland GmbH, SKF, RION co., Ltd, National Instruments Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, ACOEM AB, Analog Devices, Inc. and Data Physics Corporation.

Manufacturers are concentrating on providing advanced vibration analyzers to the end users. Recently, ACOEM AB, one of the manufacturers of the vibration analyzer launched smart vibration analyzer includes the features such as touchscreen interface, MS word reporting, Wireless Triaxial sensor, and Both right and left hand operation.

Vibration analyzer market: Regional Outlook

Increasing capital investments in aerospace and defense industry in the North America region is one of the prime factors that dominate the vibration analyzer market. Furthermore, growing food industry in this region is also fuelling the demand for analyzers. Europe is expected to follow North America region in terms of demand for vibration analyzer due to rapid industrial growth.

Moreover, APEJ region is expected to witness significant market growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing automotive manufacturing plant in the region. On the other hand, MEA region is expected to account for moderate market share in terms of demand for vibration analyzer due to increasing focus on industrial development.