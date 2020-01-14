Viable Tumor Samples Market – Huge Application Scope of Viable Tumor Samples and Worldwide Use in Therapeutic Monitoring are Anticipated to Fuel the Growth of the Market

Viable tumor cells are widely used by scientists for in vitro studies about the genetic origins, molecular pathways of diseases such as cancer. The viable tumor samples are good examples of whole processed tissues which are widely used in basic oncology disease research as well as drug development. Studies on immune disorders are done only with viable tumor samples as these have unique characteristics such as these proliferate indefinitely when cultured (HeLa cell lines), no contact inhibition, abnormal karyotype, and simple media requirement. Viable tumor samples have limitless applications in research especially for autoimmune disorder and oncology research to detect cell markers, efficacy testing of drugs, and in providing insights into the physiological mechanisms of diseases.

Major market players in the global viable tumor samples market provide quality controlled viable tumor cells with correct analysis, ensure proper fixation, and confirm the tissue and tumor size. The global viable tumor samples market is driven by rising demand in the field of diagnosis and prognosis tests. Furthermore, huge application scope of viable tumor samples and worldwide use in therapeutic monitoring are anticipated to fuel the growth of the global viable tumor samples market. However, requirement of skilled professionals, high cost of development and maintenance of viable tumor samples, and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain the global viable tumor samples market.

The global viable tumor samples market has been segmented based on cancer type, method of storage, application, and end-user. In terms of cancer type, the global viable tumor samples market has been categorized into lung cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, carcinomas, sarcomas, melanomas, lymphomas, leukemia, and stem cells. Based on method of storage, the global viable tumor samples market has been divided into flash frozen tumor samples, fresh tumor samples, dissociated tumor cells, Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin Embedded (FPFE) method, and other special tumor sample processing methods. Flash freezing treatments such as cryopreservation of viable tumor samples can store them till 10 years, hence are used more frequently. New methods such as Formalin-Fixed, Paraffin Embedded (FPFE) have certain advantages such as rapid and precise extraction of DNA. Hence, these are anticipated to show higher growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global viable tumor samples market has been segmented into drug testing along with drug target discovery, biomarker identification and/or validation, genetic studies including mutations, visualization of cell or tissue structure, studies related to cancer stem cells, and others. In terms of end-user, the global viable tumor samples market has been categorized into hospitals/clinics, diagnostic labs, research/academic institutes, cell banks, and others.

