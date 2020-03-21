Veterinary Ventilators Market 2018-2028 by Key Players: Eickemeyer, Metan, Minerve, Midmark, Hallowell

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Veterinary Ventilators Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” to its database.

Veterinary ventilators are the mainstay of therapy for animals who are unable to maintain ventilation or oxygenation on their own. These ventilators support lung function for allowing time to treat the underlying problem. There are various cases which requires the use of veterinary ventilators such as respiratory failures, drug toxicities, envenomation, congestive heart failure, pneumonia, tick paralysis and in various surgical procedures. Different types of ventilators are available to be used in small and large animals with technological functionality as mechanical, electronic, pneumatic and electro-pneumatic which can be used for the anesthesia and resuscitation purpose.

Incresing adoption of pets and the affection towards them led to increase in the veterinary treatment facilities and thus incresaes the use of veterinary equipments such as ventilators for the treatment. Similar is the case with the increasing livestock animal populations due to population growth, incrasing food supply chains over the globe also lead to increase in their treatment facilities and the usage of medical equiments such as veterinary ventilators.

Veterinary Ventilators Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increase in the number of NGOs for pet care surges the veterinary equipment markets and thus the ventilators market. The increased risk of developing complications for the animals under anesthesia demands the use of ventilators in the animal treatment facilities. Technological advancements, increasing veterinary care, increase in the number of veterinarians and the clinics has upsurged the veterinary ventilators market. Pet insurance these days have also increased the market. High capital requirement is key restraint for the market and unavailability of these instruments in the less developed countries limits the market to grow globally.

Veterinary Ventilators Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Technology Type

Mechanical

Electronic

Pneumatic

Electro-Pneumatic

Segmentation by Product Type

Large Animal Ventilators

Small Animal Ventilators

Segmentation by Application Type

Anesthesia

Resuscitation

Segmentation by End User

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Ventilators Market: Overview

The market for the veterinary ventilators is increasing due to the increasing animal healthcare industry and continuous advancement in this sector. Some of the factors such as instrumentation design, cost, variability and durability creates competitiveness in the market players. The veterinary ventilator business is anticipated to expand with the increase of both companion animals as well as livestock populations and the diseases associated with them. The growth is associated with the increasing number of private as well as public hospitals and being easily adopted by the end users.

Veterinary Ventilators Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America and European regions are established market with large number of key players present and number of established veterinary hospitals and clinics. Moreover, increase in the companion animals also fuels the veterinary ventilators market in these regions followed by Latin America. Huge livestock population in the Asia-Pacific region generates the need for veterinary ventilators for the treatment facilities.

Veterinary Ventilators Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the veterinary ventilators market involves Eickemeyer, Metan Co., Ltd., Minerve, Midmark Corp., Miden Medical, VetEquip Inc., DRE Medical, Inc., Hallowell EMC, Vetronic Services Ltd. and others.

