Veterinary Vaccines Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

An FMI study titled “Veterinary Vaccines Market, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” has analysed the market for veterinary vaccines holistically across regions, disease segments, species type and distribution channels. The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to witness robust CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the veterinary vaccines market is expected to be primarily driven by an increase in the demand for food security across the globe. The rising impact of host-pathogen interactions and limited vaccine stockpile across major nations is expected to fuel the demand for veterinary vaccines. Manufacturers of veterinary vaccines are likely to witness sustainable demand with an increase in the incidence of zoonosis.

Increasing incidence of food-borne and zoonotic diseases is fuelling the demand for veterinary vaccines. Rising disposable income across the globe is also among factors promoting the demand for preventive veterinary healthcare such as veterinary vaccines. To exemplify the demand for veterinary vaccines, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) noted that around 320,000 cases of foodborne and zoonotic diseases are reported each year in the EU. Campylobacteriosis was the most commonly observed zoonosis in animals due to the consumption of infected broiler meat. Increasing animal healthcare initiatives, such as the usage of veterinary vaccines and preventive medication, are likely to reduce the incidence of zoonosis. The rising consumption of lean meat is boosting the demand for poultry veterinary vaccines across developed markets.

Majority of licensed veterinary vaccines are live attenuated, killed/inactivated microorganisms, cell membrane compounds or toxoids. Live attenuated veterinary vaccines are the most effective as they induce cellular as well as humoral immune response. However, these veterinary vaccines can have a potential risk of reversion of the microorganism for a virulent phenotype. Inactive or killed veterinary vaccines are safer in that respect. Recombinant veterinary vaccines are being rapidly adopted as they can be produced in a variety of protein expression systems. Toxoid veterinary vaccines have a well-defined composition and no risk of pathogenicity.

The health of humans and animals is related as 6 out of 10 infectious diseases are contracted from animals, and this is boosting the demand for veterinary vaccines. Promoting the “One Health” concept as “The integration effort of multiple disciplines working locally, nationally and globally to attain optimal health for people, animals and the environment” is boosting the demand for veterinary vaccines and preventive healthcare for animals. Veterinary vaccines can act as a prophylactic measure by restricting the emergence of disease and as an intervention to help restrict its spread.

The production cycle of veterinary vaccines is still serial based, depending upon the need created. The veterinary vaccine industry follows commodity cycles and the prices of veterinary feed & additives in the international market. The veterinary vaccines required are closely related to animal breeding patterns and regional reproductive cycles of livestock animals. Funds and skilled labour are important to achieve optimum production and administration of veterinary vaccines.

Increasing consolidation among major food producing firms globally has led to a decline in the power of veterinarians in making veterinary vaccines purchase decisions. Further, as veterinary vaccines are large-volume low-margin products, companies prefer to go via the wholesale route. Hence, an urgent need to realign veterinary vaccines distribution practices could largely impact the current sales and act as an obstacle for revenue generation from veterinary vaccines. Moreover, the manufacturers of veterinary vaccines need to spend substantially on sales and distribution, which could negatively affect operating margins in the near term. The manufacturers of veterinary vaccines are largely dependent upon government distribution channels for high-volume sales. Livestock veterinary vaccines are purchased in bulk while companion animal veterinary vaccines are purchased on a retail basis, primarily for welfare purposes.

Advancements in biotechnology are expected to create a favourable platform for the development of the veterinary vaccines market in high-income economies such as the U.K. and the U.S. However, consolidation in the veterinary vaccines market is encouraging larger manufacturers of veterinary vaccines to focus on increasing acquisitions in different regions. The trend is observed across Latin America and Asian countries such as China and India. The acquisition space is dominated by the manufacturers of veterinary vaccines who have a strong regional distribution presence in terms of a direct sales force and local GMP-certified veterinary vaccines manufacturing facilities supported by trained professionals.

The veterinary vaccines market report analyses the activities of some of the key market players, which include Merial, Zoetis, Elanco, Merck & Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH)(BIVI), Bayer Pharma AG, Ceva, Verbac, Diamond Animal Healthcare (Heska) and Indian Immunological Ltd.