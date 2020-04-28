Veterinary Software Market Overview by Small Animal Hospitals, Veterinary Clinical, Animal Health Centers – Projected to Reach at US$ 594.3 Million Investment to 2022

Global veterinary software market by basis of product type, delivery model, practice type, end user, region. Web-based/cloud-based model segment is expected to register highest growth rate in veterinary software, by delivery model.

The global veterinary software market is expected to reach USD 594.3 million by 2022 from USD 442.5 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%. This market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising companion animal ownership and demand for pet insurance, growing animal health expenditure, and growing product innovation and software integration. In addition, company profiles comprise basic views on key players in veterinary software market and product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in near future.

Major factors driving growth of veterinary software market include rising companion pet ownership and care, and increasing number of veterinary practitioners. Increasing product innovation and integration of additional functions/tools by market players for better practice outcomes is another major factor providing an impetus to growth of this market. Comprehensive geographical and product analysis and market sizing, report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over last three years.

“The exclusive small animal practices segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Report provides an overview of veterinary software market. It aims at estimating market size & future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, delivery model, practice type, type, end user, and region. Furthermore, report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Top players in veterinary software market include Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Patterson Companies, Inc. (U.S.), Britton’s Wise Computer, Inc. (U.S.), Firmcloud Corporation (U.S.), Timeless Veterinary Systems, Inc. (Canada), ezyVET Limited (New Zealand), MedaNext Inc. (U.S.), and Animal Intelligence Software, Inc. (U.S.).

Veterinary Software Market, By Practice Type

Exclusive Small Animal Practices

Mixed Practices

Predominately Large Animal Practices

Predominately Small Animal Practices

Exclusive Large Animal Practices

Exclusive Bovine Practices

Exclusive Equine Practices

Lack of government incentives and awareness, & reluctance to adopt new and advanced systems are expected to restrain growth of this market. Web-based/cloud-based models, and exclusive small animal practices, are expected to serve as new revenue pockets for veterinary software market in coming five years.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. North America is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for quality pet care, increasing number of veterinarians, and growing awareness about veterinary software and the easy availability of veterinary software and services in this region.

