Veterinary Software Market: Global Industry Top Key Players: Patterson Companies, Inc., IDEXX, Henry Schein, Carestream and ezyVet

Company profiles can be quite useful for making any revenue, import, export and consumption related decisions in the Veterinary Software Market in Healthcare industry.

Global Veterinary Software market is estimated at $310.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $594.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Global Veterinary Software industry growing number of veterinary practioners, rising companion animal ownership, rising prevalence of zoonotic disease and increasing application of advanced technology in veterinary is expected to drive the Market. However, lack of governmental support and reluctance to adopt new technologies are restraining the market growth.

Veterinary software as a sector that consists of two softwares: imagining as well as practice management software. Furthermore, while the imaging software serve the need for capturing images (medicalimaging)of domestic companions such as cats, dogs and other farm animals, the practice management software aids veterinarians organize and manage appointments.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN VETERINARY SOFTWARE MARKET ARE

Via Information System

Vetter Software

Timeless Veterinary Systems

Patterson Companies

OEHM UND Rehbein GmbH

Idexx Laboratories

Hippo Manager Software

Henry Schein

Firmcloud Corporation

Finnish Net Solutions

Ezyvet Limited

Clientrax

Carestream Health

Britton’s Wise Computer

Animal Intelligence Software.

The veterinary software today fulfills different requirements from boarding management, appointment setting, constant reminders, patient records to treatment management and more.

Based on Practice Type, the exclusive small animal practices segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising annual spending on pet care in developed countries and increasing number of small pet owners. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share followed by Europe.

The large share of this geographical segment is primarily attributed to the increasing government investments to the growing demand for quality pet care. Other growth factors include growing awareness about veterinary software and the easy availability of veterinary software & services in this region.

PRODUCTS COVERED:

Imaging Software

Practice Management Software

Other Products

DEPLOYMENTS COVERED:

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Other deployment

END USERS COVERED:

Reference Laboratories

Hospitals And Clinics

PRACTICE TYPES COVERED:

Food Producing Animals

Exclusive Small Animals

Mixed Animals

Large Animals

Other practice type

PARTIAL CHAPTER OF THE TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Market, By Product

6 Market, By Deployment

7 Market, By End User

8 Market, By Practice Type

9 Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

