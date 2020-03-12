Veterinary Services Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis, Outlook, Demand Supply and 2022 Forecast

A new report “Global Veterinary Services Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts 2022” added by MarketReportsOnline.com to its research database.

This research report provides an in depth analysis of the global veterinary services market by value, by segments, by services, by region, etc. The report also provides a regional analysis of the veterinary services market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global veterinary services market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global veterinary services market is generally dominated. Many competitors have established worldwide reputation with the multinational livestock and pet owners while some provide their veterinary services to the domestic livestock and pet owners. Veterinary service providers provide different type of veterinary services, some provide veterinary services to livestock owners, some provide veterinary services to pet owners while other provide veterinary services to both, livestock and pet owners. However, the competition in the global veterinary services market is dominated by few veterinary service providers. Further, key players of the veterinary services market are CVS Group Plc., Mars Inc., Greencross Ltd. and National Veterinary Care Ltd. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Company Coverage: CVS Group Plc., Mars Inc., Greencross Ltd. & National Veterinary Care Ltd.

Veterinary services are the services provided for the prevention, control, diagnosis and surgical treatment of diseases affecting the health of animals. Veterinary services protect the health needs of various animal species, which includes pet animals (dogs, cats, cows, sheep, goats, horses, etc); zoo animals; pet birds and ornamental fish. Veterinary services also play an important role in preventing the transmission of animal diseases to human beings and ensuring safety of animals during transportation.

The main aim of veterinary services is to eradicate and control of various diseases of animals, prevention of diseases within livestock population, safeguard public health and ensure food safety. The four major categories of veterinary services provided by veterinary are clinical services, preventive services, provision of drugs, vaccines and other products and human health protection.

Veterinary services have a long history with continuous adoption of wearable technology to monitor pet health and a shift from traditional therapy to stem cell therapy and laser therapy. The veterinary services market can be segmented on the basis of animal type, focus, sub-markets and services provided.

The global veterinary services market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2013-2017 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2018-2022 tremendously. The veterinary services market is expected to increase due to accelerating meat consumption, rising disposable income, growing millennial population, increasing cattle population and pet population, escalating spending on veterinary and other pet care services, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as shortage of veterinarians, growing cost pressure of veterinary services, use of counterfeit veterinary products in veterinary services, etc.

