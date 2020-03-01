Veterinary Procedure Lights Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2027

Veterinary procedure lights are operating lights used during the surgical procedure and provide best possible surgical outcomes. These lights are designed with reliability and functionality to ensure maximum light beam during repositioning. The procedure lights are useful during minimally invasive procedures/surgeries. The procedure lights are available in various modalities such as wall mounted, ceiling mount and portable floor mount. The companies are using LED lights with long life LED bulbs without producing a lot of heat/light or creating color distortion. Veterinarians are purchasing high-quality veterinary equipment for long-term return on investment.

Increasing humanization of pets and adoption of pets drives the market, these days a tendency of using pets as a high social status in the society in various developed countries is expected to fuel the growth of the veterinary procedure lights market. Pets are sometimes also adopted for therapeutic and psychological benefits. In 2015, according to the American Pet Products Association, about 70 Mn to 80 Mn dogs (approx. 37- 45% of all families) and 74 Mn to 96 Mn cats (30 -35% of all families) are owned in the United States. The surgical lights allow surgeons to differentiate different tissues during surgeries and are designed for depth of field, light intensity and superior shadow control.

The quality of light in an important factor during surgical procedures and should not be neglected. Companies are investing in a manufacturing of several surgeries and diagnostic lightening options for veterinary clinics. Manufacturers are holding an interest in the veterinary procedure lights market as they are understanding the need for long-term surgical procedures and to provide the secure and affordable system with zero error. The veterinary procedure lights are used for various treatment procedures such as dental procedure, gynecology procedures, day surgery, burn or common injuries and others

Veterinary Procedure Lights Market: Drivers and Restrains

The rising adoption of pets, increasing incidence of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure, increasing U.S. pet industry expenditure The U.S. government is taking initiatives for the betterment of the health of pets. In 2007, a group of organizations held a summit for the formation of CATalyst for feline health and welfare. In September 2012, the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) and the CATalyst Council created program to make practices more cat-friendly. International agencies such as U.K. Science have made major funding contributions to the global eradication of disease by vaccination and treatment of stray dogs. Sports injuries are expected to drive the veterinary radiography devices market. Several sports and adventure events are conducted in the U.S. and is also recording many registrations for the event. In 2010, there were over 940,000 entries in 2,461 American Kennel Club sponsored events. According to the statistics of GREY2K USA (2015), 80,000 greyhounds were registered to race between 2008 and 2014. Since 2008, over 11,700 greyhound injuries have been registered, including more than 3,000 broken legs, several heart attacks, broken necks, and fractured skulls. The major challenge associated with the veterinary procedure lights market are cost associated with veterinary procedures, less number of veterinary care clinics, and Lack of public pet insurance services and others may hinder the growth of the veterinary procedure lights market.

Veterinary Procedure Lights Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the veterinary procedure lights market divided into following:

Examination lights

Surgery Lights

Frontal Binocular Microscope and Headlights

Based on modality, the veterinary procedure lights market divided into following:

Floor Stand

Wall Mount

Single head Ceiling Mount

Double head Ceiling Mount

Based on end user, the veterinary procedure lights market divided into following:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Others

Veterinary Procedure Lights Market: Overview

The veterinary procedure lights market is segmented based on the product type, modality and end user. Based on product type, the veterinary procedure lights market is segmented is segmented into examination light, surgical lights and frontal binocular microscope and headlight. The surgical light segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of modality, the veterinary procedure light market is segmented as floor stand, wall mount and ceiling mount (single and double head). Based on the end user veterinary procedure lights market is segmented into, veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics veterinary diagnostic centers and others. Increased awareness about veterinary care, rise in adoption of pets , companies focusing on collaboration, acquisition, and merger with various veterinary hospitals and clinics for product commercialization are attributed towards the growth of veterinary procedure lights markets. Veterinary Procedure Lights Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global veterinary procedure lights market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.North America is estimated to account for major share followed by Europe. Increasing adoption of pets and involving in sports activities, rise in incidences on veterinary diseases, rise in veterinary practices and others are reasons for the market growth in these countries. Increase in demand for pet care, emerging associations for the animal care, government support and modernize healthcare systems will contribute the growth of veterinary procedure light market in Asia Pacific region.

Veterinary Procedure Lights Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global artificial cartilage market are Sunnex Group, Dispomed ltd., ACEM S.p.A, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., HAEBERLE, Midmark Corporation, Atena Lux, Avante Health Solutions Company, MDS Incorporated., Suburban surgical Co., Inc. and others