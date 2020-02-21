Veterinary Point-of-Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Growth Opportunities & Technology Developments by 2026

Point-of-care testing refers to diagnostic testing done outside laboratories, in the close proximity of the patient. Point-of-care is part of critical care and delivers accurate and instant results in emergency conditions. Veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers consist of small, handheld analyzers used for blood testing to measure pH, electrolytes, metabolites, and blood gases. These analyzers are used in veterinary settings that include academic veterinary medical centers, private clinics, and remote area veterinary medical centers and teams. These analyzers are also used in research applications, academic institutes, government laboratories, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Anthrax, rabies, pox, Johne`s disease, black quarter (black-leg), tetanus, bovine rhinotracheitis, piglet diarrhea or scour, theileriosis, ringworm, etc. are the diseases for which point-of-care blood gas analyzers are used in veterinary. Point-of-care testing is handy and can be done at home for any kind of preoperative conditions and detection of diseases for quick diagnosis and treatment. Point-of-care blood gas analyzers are easy to use and minimize user errors, providing accurate results. However, results may vary based on the experience of the user.

The global veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market is majorly driven by increase in the adoption of pet and companion animals, rise in awareness related to health care of animals, and increase in expenditure for welfare of animals across the world. In addition, rise in veterinary health care spending and favorable government regulations are expected to boost the growth of the global veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market in the next few years. Furthermore, existing market players are deploying advanced techniques and strategies to come up with novel ways for manufacturing of technologically enhanced blood gas analyzers, which is likely to propel the demand for veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness related to veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers and poor demand for the product in emerging nations are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The global veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market can be segmented based on modality, animal type, end-user, and region. Based on modality, the market can be divided into handheld analyzers and portable analyzers. In terms of animal type, the veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market can be classified into poultry & dairy animals, companion animals, livestock animals, and others. Based on end-user, the veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market can be divided into veterinary laboratories, veterinary clinics, research laboratories, and others.

In terms of region, the global veterinary point of care blood gas analyzers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the dominant share of the market in 2017, attributed to the high rate of adoption of companion animals and rise in awareness regarding animal health care in the region. Also, rise in use-of-point of care testing and presence of large number of manufacturers in North America are expected to boost the veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market during the analysis period. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be highly lucrative for veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market during the forecast period. The market in these regions is projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to large population base, increase in the number of veterinary clinics, and rise in the adoption of pet animals.

Key players operating in the global veterinary point-of-care blood gas analyzers market include Edan Instruments, Inc., Abaxis, Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Heska Corporation, and LifeHealth, LLC.

