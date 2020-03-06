Veterinary Palliative Care Management Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018 – 2028

What is Veterinary Palliative Care?

Veterinary Palliative Care refers to the effective treatment of pain and management of provisions for comfort care, most often for animals in their geriatric phase. Most of us are familiar with palliative care for humans, but as the pet ownership is increasing globally, the concept of Veterinary Palliative care is increasingly available for various animals. Veterinary Palliative care is often coupled with hospice care, which allows the owner of the pet to provide comfort care for a dying animal under the assistance of a veterinarian. The main focus of Veterinary Palliative Care is not to keep the animal alive, but to maximize the quality of their final days making sure the animals do not feel much pain.

Evolution of Palliative Care Management Market

Pet ownership in the US has tripled since the 1970’s and pet ownership has seen a tremendous growth globally in the recent years. Technological advances, medical advances and the dynamics of animal-human bond are combining to make veterinary palliative care even more important today. Due to an increase in veterinary hospice services across various regions globally, more and more pet families are looking forward for ways to decrease pain and increase the quality of life for their pets turning towards veterinary palliative care management. Many pets globally are now reaching their geriatric phase, and like their human counterparts, they do experience pain as part of the aging process. Many of the owners are open to veterinary palliative care options.

Veterinary Medicine in Veterinary Palliative Care Management

Veterinary Medicine is considered an excellent tool for pain management in animals. Pain management is considered the central element of veterinary palliative care. It is done through combination of various drug and non-drug therapies. The possible pharmaceutical treatment in Veterinary Palliative Care is quite similar to what is used in humans: local anesthetics, steroids, opioids and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Non-drug therapies like acupuncture and hydrotherapy can also be very effective.

Recent Developments in Veterinary Palliative Care Management

Veterinary Palliative Care uses “multimodal” approach for pain management. It combines various therapies to create a synergistic response which is far more effective than a single therapy. Various analgesics are used prior to the onset of pain, this helps in dampening the pain. Some of the drugs which excite the prospect of growth for Veterinary Palliative care are Campromorelin and Grapiprant. Grapiprant is used for pain management and Campromorelin looks promising in trials for in-appetence. Overall, there are a few drugs which have hit the market and can considerably effect the growth of veterinary palliative care.

Drivers and Restraints for Veterinary Palliative Care Management Market

As per an online study conducted in 22 countries by Growth from Knowledge (GfK) on 27,000 online consumers in 2015, majority of the consumers own pets. Developed regions like North America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe show a significant percentage of pet ownership. Asian Countries have the smallest percentage of pet ownership, however, these emerging economies are exciting markets in the coming years. The increasing percentage of pet ownership and the ever so growing dynamic animal-human bond, where people are deeply attached to their pets helps in propelling the Veterinary Palliative Care Management Market. However, government regulations and economical instabilities, especially in the emerging economies hinder the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global market for Veterinary Palliative Care Management in classified into the following regions:- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe are expected to take a considerable share in the global Veterinary Palliative Care market as Pet ownership and financial expenditure on pets is one of the highest in these regions. Some of the fastest growing markets regionally in Palliative care are Asia Pacific, China and Japan.

Competition Outlook

Some of the key players identified in the Veterinary Palliative Care Management market are Pfizer, Zoetis, Intervet Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, VIRBAC, IDEXX Laboratories, Merial, Ceva, Vetoquinol S.A. However, the increase in awareness about Veterinary Palliative care and medical advancements provide a global opportunity for various manufacturers.