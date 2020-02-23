Veterinary Pain Management Market by Top Vendors Analysis Charoen Pokphand Group, Sumitomo Chemical, Kemin Industries, Biomin, Alltech, Addcon, Bio Agri Mix, Halyard, Boston Scientific, Elli Lilly & Co., Endo International, Forest Laboratories, Medtronic among others

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market is expected to reach USD 2.05 billion by 2025, from USD 1.09 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Veterinary pain management is a major subset of veterinary therapeutics. Animals are unable to express the pain. Pain in animals could be due to surgical pain, arthritis and cancer. Signs of pain in pets include reluctance to walk on slippery surfaces, frequently going up/down the stairs, selective behavior and attempting to stand up with front legs.

It is the most common cause of death in dogs less than 1 year of age. According to Animal Cancer Foundation, there are 65 million dogs and 32 million cats in the U.S. and of these approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses are made in dogs and a similar number made in cats each year. The increasing animal diseases lead to launch various drugs in the market. For instance, in January 2017, Elanco launched Grapriprant tablets (gallant) for treatment of management of pain and inflammation associated with canine osteoarthritis.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in the animal adoption as companion

Growing prevalence of the animal diseases

Paradigm shift towards maintaining animal health

Developing urbanization leading to humanization of animals

Increasing Preventive treatments and care facilities for companion animals

High pet care costs

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Major Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the market are:-

Boehringer Ingelheim,

Zoetis,

Elanco,

Merck Animal Health,

Bayer,

Norbrook Laboratories,

Ceva Sant Animale,

Dechra Pharmaceuticals,

Chanelle,

K-Laser USA,

Assisi Animal Health,

Merck & Co.,

Merial, Virbac S.A., IDEXX Laboratories, Vetoquinol S.A.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Competitive Analysis:

The Global Veterinary Pain Management Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary pain management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Others include loss of appetite, aggression, reduced activity and tail flicking. Various options to treat the causes of pain in animals are pain medications, physical rehabilitation, acupuncture, laser therapy, and therapeutic massage. Increasing animal diseases paradigm shift towards maintaining animal health are driving the market. According to American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), the demographic study of the Veterinary Medical Database reports that neoplastic disease was the most common terminal pathological process in 73 of 82 canine breeds.

Global Veterinary Pain Management Market Segmentation:

The veterinary pain management market is segmented on the basis of product, route of administration, application, animal type, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into drugs and devices. Drugs are further sub segmented by type into nsaids, opioids, local anesthetics, alpha-2 agonists; disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADS) and others. Drugs are further sub segmented by route of administration into oral, parenteral and topical. Devices are further sub segmented into laser therapy devices and electromagnetic therapy devices.

Based on application the market is segmented into joint pain, postoperative pain, cancer and others. Joint pain is furthers sub segmented into osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal disorders.

On the basis of animal type the market is segmented into companion animals and livestock. Companion animals are further sub segmented into dogs, cats, horses and others. Livestock are further sub segmented into cattle, swine and others.

On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals & clinics and pharmacies.

Based on geography the global veterinary pain management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

