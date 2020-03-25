Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2026

Veterinary pain management is a very important aspect of veterinary therapeutics. Animals suffer from pain, sometimes chronic, but however are unable to express it. Pain in animals could be associated with surgical pain, arthritis and cancer. Prevalence of chronic pain in animals is also known as “getting old” or slowing down”. This could hamper the productivity of both farm and pet animals and their temper too. Research on reducing chronic pain in animals in ongoing leading to availability of multiple options to treat the various causes of pain in animals including pain medications, physical rehabilitation, acupuncture, laser therapy, and therapeutic massage to cite a few. A few signs of pets in pain are reluctance to walk on slippery surfaces, frequently going up/down the stairs, selective behaviour and attempting to stand up with front legs. Others include loss of appetite, aggression, reduced activity and tail flicking.

Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing urbanization and increasing spread of isolated family units is leading to humanization of animals. Adoption of pets as companions has been increasing globally, driving the need for medicines, preventive treatments and care facilities for companion animals. Furthermore, increasing tendency to overfeed pets has been resulting in increasing obesity in pets globally. This has been negatively impacting the health of pets, thus making them susceptible to more pain-related diseases, accelerated ageing – hence driving the demand for pain medicines. A marked shift towards maintaining animal health and welfare has been recorded in developing countries and popularity of compounded drugs has been growing rapidly due to need for easy access to services and affordable veterinary drugs. This contributes to development of better personalized drugs which generally have higher efficacy.

Barriers include people’s lack of awareness regarding certain serious companion animal diseases as opposed to livestock diseases, which are more regularly monitored. This phenomenon is particularly noted in many developing countries. High costs of development of new drugs, longer approval times, declining incremental innovation in veterinary therapeutics and declining R&D spend may hamper the veterinary pain management market over forecast period.

Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: Segmentation

Global veterinary pain management drugs market has been segmented on the basis of drug type, route of administration, end user and region.

Based on the Drug type, the global veterinary pain management drugs market is segmented into the following:

Opioids Morphine Hydromorphone Codeine Others

α2-adrenergic Agonists Xylazine Medetomidine Others

Local Anesthetics Bupivacaine Lidocaine Chloroprocaine Others

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSIDs) Etodolac Fentanyl Meloxicam

Sedatives

Corticosteroids

Others

Based on the Route of Administration, the global veterinary pain management drugs market is segmented into the following:

Oral Preparations

Parenteral Preparations

Based on the end user, the global veterinary pain management drugs market is segmented into the following:

Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Veterinary Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: Overview

Global veterinary pain management drugs market is undergoing significant changes due to the increased priority for the pain management within veterinary fraternity. Furthermore several companies in the market place creating awareness by means of Continuous Medical Education (CME) in veterinary pain management, this may change the market dynamics over a given period of forecast. By drug type, sub segment such as opioids and NSIDs in the global veterinary pain management drugs market are expected to grow in positive traction owing to its owing to its affordability availability and efficacy in treating the pain.

Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, veterinary pain management drugs market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for veterinary pain management drugs market due to deeper market penetration of the products and strong presence of big players in the market moreover, increasing awareness among farm owner, pet owners about the pain management in the regions. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to increased large number of animal pool and increasing trend of animal/pets adopting in the region.

Veterinary Pain Management Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the Global Veterinary Pain Management Drugs market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck & Co., Inc., Zoetis, Elanco, Bayer Pharma AG, Ceva Sante Animale and Norbrook Laboratories to name a few.