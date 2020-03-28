Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market Influential Trends, Growth Factors, Global Analysis by 2027

Veterinary orthotics and prosthetic devices are increasing used for injured animals. Orthotics are a medical device which is attached to the body of an injured animal to provide support, align, position, immobilize, prevent or correct deformity, assisting weak muscles, or improving functions. Prosthetics are defined as medical devices which are used to compensate for a missing or amputated leg segment. Owing to the current advancements in the veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market, it is no longer necessary to amputate an entire leg when the only lower body is injured; partial amputation is sufficient in many cases.

Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market: Segmentation

Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics market can be segmented on the basis of various product types available for the rehabilitation of injured animals:

Braces

Stifle braces

Carpal/Tarsal braces

Hip braces

Contracture Bracing

Deformity Braces

Prosthetics

Others

On the basis of diagnosis of the end users, we can segment the veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market into:

Veterinary Hospitals

Prosthetics clinics

Rehabilitation Center

Others

Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market: Dynamics

The veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market is a growing market owing to the rising awareness regarding the treatment options available to rehabilitate the animals. Canine rehabilitation has made advancements in the modern veterinary medicine with the advent of various research institutions. The market for veterinary orthotics-prosthetics is driven by improving the quality of life, functional independence, preventing euthanasia among others. However, low support from the government and non-profit organizations has restricted the growth of the market. Veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market witnesses innovations in prosthetic device technology, customization in prosthetic devices, and consolidation of the global veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market.

Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market in these regions are the fast paced services and fulfillment of custom requirements for the manufacturing of orthotics-prosthetics products. Following North America, European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market. In the next few years, Asia-Pacific would show remarkable growth in the Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market as it is developing at a very rapid pace and has shown the emergence of many regional players. The factors which would fuel the growth of Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market in Asia-Pacific are increasing awareness regarding animal care and rehabilitation services and rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure across the Asian countries. Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market would evolve at a rapid rate across the regions. However, North America would maintain its position in the overall Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market.

Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market: Key Players

It is expected that with due course of time, there will be an influx of well-established players in the Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market. Some of the major service providers operating in the Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market is OrthoPets LLC., Animal Ortho Care, AAA Orthotics and Prosthetics, Anchor Orthotics & Prosthetics, Animal Care Castle Rock OrthoPets Castle Rock, Appletree Orthotic Services Ltd, Animal Orthocare, Avondale Veterinary Healthcare Complex OrthoPets Iowa, Buddy Braces, Dogs in Motion Canine Rehabilitation OrthoPets Australia, Equisport Medicine OrthoPets Washington, HandicappedPets.com, Hanger Clinic, Holisticvet OrthoPets South Africa, J.G. McGinness Prosthetics & Orthotics, K-9 Orthotics & Prosthetics, A Loyal Companion OrthoPets Arizona, M.H. Mandelbaum Orthotic & Prosthetic Services, My Pet’s Brace, Ortho Design, OrthoPets Europe, OrthoVet, LLC, PALS Pet Artificial Limbs & Supports, Pawsitive Steps Rehabilitation Clinic OrthoPets Michigan, PawsAbility, Paws on the Go OrthoPets Southern California, Paws to Embrace, Petsthetics, LLC, Wheat Ridge Veterinary SpecialistsPosh Ortho Dog Inc., Santoro & Sons, Sierra Orthopedic Lab, Veterinary Inclusive Prosthetics/Orthotics (VIP) and Veterinary Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Group (VOSM). Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market has a presence of many regional players manufacturing customized which have a huge market share in emerging countries.