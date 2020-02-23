Veterinary Orthopedic Treatment Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2018 – 2026

Veterinary orthopedic treatment is used to treat various orthopedic conditions such as elbow dysplasia, hip dysplasia, patellar luxation, cruciate ligament tear, bone fractures, and osteoarthritis management. Nowadays, individuals are ready to spend more on the health of their pets. This is expected to boost demand for veterinary products used to promote the health and well-being of pets and companion animals. Pet animals, such as cats and dogs, usually suffer from fractures due to fights, sport injuries, and vehicular trauma. Even though wounds in animals heal quickly, in case of bone fractures, orthopedic surgery is required for healing the bone. Depending on the type of orthopedic condition, the veterinarian decides on the treatment type. Changes in lifestyle and an increase in the number of people owing a pet or a companion animal are expected to boost the global veterinary orthopedic treatment market during the forecast period.

The global veterinary orthopedic treatment market can be categorized based on procedure, animal, end-user, and geography. Based on procedure, the global veterinary orthopedic treatment market can be segmented into elbow dysplasia, hip dysplasia, patellar luxation, cruciate ligament tear, bone fracture, osteoarthritis management, and others. Elbow dysplasia is a disorder related to the development of multiple abnormalities in elbow joints of dogs, especially the growing cartilage or the surrounding structures of. These abnormalities, known as ‘primary lesions,’ give rise to the osteoarthritic process. Hip dysplasia is an unusual development of the hip socket in its most severe form, which can ultimately cause painful arthritis of the joints and crippling lameness. Patellar luxation is a hereditary disorder in small animals such as cats and dogs that is described as abnormal growth of the patella medial or else lateral to the patellar groove of the femur. A cruciate ligament tear is typically very painful, and the knee joints become unsteady, causing lameness. Overweight dogs appear to be more susceptible to develop a cruciate ligament tear. In these dogs, the cruciate ligament tear may occur with minor trauma to the knee, due to stumbling over a rock while playing or walking. The leading cause of bone fractures in dogs is trauma that can result from a fight between two dogs, a fall, or a car accident. The fragile bones of dogs and cats cannot withstand a small force or pressure exerted on the limbs. Their bones may crack or snap as they are not too strong to handle the pressure. Some medical conditions, such as arthritis, make pets more susceptible to bone fractures. In terms of animal, the global veterinary orthopedic treatment market can be classified into cats, dogs, and other animals. In terms of end-user, the global veterinary orthopedic treatment market can be categorized into veterinary hospitals and veterinary clinics.

Based on geography, the veterinary orthopedic treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global veterinary orthopedic treatment market, owing to high disposable income of people, particularly in Canada and the U.S.. Organization of adventure programs and sports for pets in the region is leading to frequent bone fractures and other orthopedic injuries. This is fueling the veterinary orthopedic treatment market in North America. In the near term, the orthopedic veterinary orthopedic treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high CAGR due to a rise in disposable incomes of people. Countries such as China and India are at the forefront of the veterinary orthopedic treatment market in Asia Pacific because of the rising trend of owning pets in the region.

Some of the major players operating in global veterinary orthopedic treatment market are Vet Implants, KYON Pharma, Inc, Everost Inc., BioMedtrix, LLC, Integra LifeSciences, scil animal care company GmbH, RITA LEIBINGER MEDICAL GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes (Sub. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Intrauma S.p.A., and Surgical Holdings.

