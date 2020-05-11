Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market – Rise in Per Capita Spending on Pet Care to Drive the Global Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market was valued at US$ 312.9 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2026. The report suggests that rise in awareness among pet owners about the oral health of their companion or farm animals is likely to spur demand for veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. North America and Europe are likely to account for significant shares of the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market. This is attributed to introduction of technologically advanced veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment in these developed markets by key players. Wide distribution network of major players and increase in market penetration of emerging players are likely to boost the growth of the veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in Per Capita Spending on Pet Care to Drive the Global Market

Improved understanding of the best practices of veterinary dentistry among veterinarians and efforts taken by various private and public organizations to set a standard for veterinary dentistry are the key factors fueling the growth of the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market. The emotional bond developed between owners and their pets makes them seek a standard and quality care for the pets. According to Pet Secure, people in the U.S. spend around US$ 50 Bn on their pets per annum. According to the journal The Australian, pet owners in Australia spend on an average US$ 12 Bn per annum on their pets. The frequency of visits to veterinary clinics for regular check-up of pets has increased owing to significant rise in per capita spending on pets. This is likely to generate demand for sophisticated procedures in veterinary dentistry, which in turn is expected to propel the veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market.

Periodontal Therapy Equipment & Instrumentation to Witness Consistent Growth

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market. Based on equipment, the market has been classified into oral examination instrumentation, periodontal therapy equipment & instrumentation, tooth extraction instruments & equipment, and ancillary equipment. The periodontal therapy equipment & instrumentation segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The segment is projected to account for market share of 30.0% in 2018, owing to technological advancements in dental scaling and dental imaging techniques. Increase in demand for ultrasonic scalers for animals that efficiently remove calculus and plaques in case of gums or soft tissue inflammation is a key factor likely to drive the scaling equipment sub-segment during the forecast period.

