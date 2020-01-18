Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 486.2 Mn by 2026

Global Veterinary Dentistry Instruments & Equipment Market – Snapshot

Veterinary dentistry is a specialty service dedicated to oral health of animals. Having dental operatory equipment facilities and efficient instrumentation is mandatory for veterinarians practicing dentistry. Veterinary dentistry equipment & instruments are sterile, handheld or powered tools that are used by veterinary dentists to carry out procedures such as removal of tooth calculus or plaques, repairing the tumors of oral soft and hard tissues, and extraction of tooth. The global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market was valued at US$ 300.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 480.0 Mn by 2026. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Significant rise in the number of pets across the globe is a major factor anticipated to boost the growth of the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market during the forecast period.

Consistent rise in incidence rate of oral diseases such as gingivitis and periodontal diseases in companion animals propels awareness among the pet owners, thereby leading to increased visits to veterinary clinics. According to the Animal Medical Center of Wyoming, 80% of dogs and 70% cats develop periodontal diseases by the age of 3. Hence, attempts being made by pet owners to maintain oral hygiene of their animals is a key factor expected to fuel the growth of the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market during the forecast period. There is significant demand for pet insurance in developing countries, which creates large opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the global market. However, shortage of skilled veterinary dentists in developing nations is likely to hamper the growth of the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market from 2018 to 2026.

Based on equipment type, the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market has been segmented into oral examination instrumentation, periodontal therapy equipment & instrumentation, tooth extraction instruments & equipment, and ancillary equipment. The oral examination instrumentation segment is classified into periodontal probes, dental explorers, mouth gags, and dental mirrors. Increased focus of pet owners on preventive dental care of companion animals owing to a demographic shift is expected to boost the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The periodontal probes sub-segment is expected to account for significant share of the oral examination instrumentation segment during the forecast period. The periodontal therapy equipment & instrumentation segment has been categorized into scaling equipment (hand instruments and powered equipment) and polishing equipment. The scaling equipment sub-segment is expected to continue to dominate the periodontal therapy equipment & instrumentation segment in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge of interest among veterinary professionals about advanced veterinary dentistry. The tooth extraction instruments & equipment segment has been divided into hand instruments (luxators, elevators, extraction forceps, root-tip picks, Minnesota retractors, scalpel blades, and others) and powered equipment (micromotor units, compressed-air-driven units, and burs).

Emergence of advanced dental imaging techniques and software tools such as CAD/CAM and VEL scope have facilitated the tooth extraction process, which is projected to boost the growth of the segment from 2018 to 2026. The powered equipment sub-segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The ancillary equipment segment has been bifurcated into magnifying loupes and dentistry tables. The dentistry table’s sub-segment accounted for large share of the ancillary equipment segment in terms of revenue in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market in 2017, attributed to rise in number of pet animals in the U.S. and Canada, and strategic presence of key manufacturers in the region. Europe is considered to be the second most prominent region in terms of revenue in 2017, due to the dedicated oral surgical referral service for companion and farm animals. Improved penetration of key distributors such as Henry Schein, Inc. in Brazil and their efficient supply of veterinary dentistry equipment to the retail sector are the key factors projected to boost the growth of the veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market in Latin America during the forecast period. Establishment of numerous organizations aiming to improve clinical efficiency of pet care in South Africa is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2026, owing to increase in awareness about oral care for pets in China and Japan, and well-established veterinary dentistry industry in Australia.

Key companies operating in the global veterinary dentistry instruments & equipment market and profiled in the report include Acteon Group, Dentalaire International, MAI Animal Health, TECHNIK TECHNOLOGY Ltd, Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Dispomed Ltd., iM3Vet Pty Ltd., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., and Patterson Companies, Inc.

