Vessel Energy Storage System Market Noticeable Trends and Emerging Outlook to 2024 | Rolls-Royce, Kokam, Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA), PlanB Energy Storage, PATHION, ABB

Energy Storage Systems or ESS store excess electrical generation capacity when it is available, for later instantaneous release into the network when it is needed. Storage elements can comprise batteries or super/ultra- capacitors or a combination of both depending on the load cycle, which are connected to the network via a bidirectional static electronic power converter.

More demanding environmental regulations, growing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and availability of new technologies in the field of electrical energy accumulation, are pushing the shipping industry to consider alternative and new technologies such as hybrid or full electric solutions for both ship propulsion and power generation.

This study considers the Vessel Energy Storage System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Lithium

Hybrid Energy Storage System

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Vessel

Transport Vessel

Military Vessel

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Corvus, Rolls-Royce, Kokam, Aspin Kemp & Associates (AKA), PlanB Energy Storage, PATHION, ABB, Wartsila and Hyundai Electric.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vessel Energy Storage System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vessel Energy Storage System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vessel Energy Storage System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vessel Energy Storage System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vessel Energy Storage System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

