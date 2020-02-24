Vertical Surge Tank Market: Major Vendors (Schlumberger Limited, Oiltest Group, BNH Gas Tanks)

Highly volatile crude oil prices resulting in lower profit margins for exploration and other onshore and offshore activities is leading to declining drilling activities across the globe. This is expected to hamper the growth of the vertical surge tank market in the coming years. Governments of many countries have imposed strict rules and regulations on carbon onshore and offshore activities to avoid monopoly on energy sources which is one of major hinder in growth of vertical surge tank market in future.

The vertical surge tank market can be segmented in terms of product type, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of product type, the vertical surge tank market is categorized into single compartment vessel and double compartment vessel. By end-user, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore. Based on application, the vertical surge tank market is segmented into well testing, well clean-up, and frac flow back.

Key players in the vertical surge tank market are Schlumberger Limited, Oiltest Group, BNH Gas Tanks, Weatherford International Plc, SGS S.A, Abraj Energy Services SAOC, Emerson Automation Solutions, VetterTec Gmbh, DFC Tank Pressure Vessel Manufacturer Co Ltd, Delta Egypt Co., CIMM SPA, BNH Gas Tanks etc. The major strategy adopted by companies in the vertical surge tank market is product innovation to expand the customer base. Alpha petroleum, involved in well testing services which is one of major application of vertical surge application with its online operation leads to growth of vertical surge tank over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.