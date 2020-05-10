Vertical Strapping Machines Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Vertical Strapping Machines Market – An Overview:

Strapping is a process of bundling goods together with a strap to compress, reinforce and fasten them. Strapping is either done by hand tools or strapping machines. Vertical strapping machines are those type of strapping machines which provide vertical straps to the product. These machines are used to save packaging time and improve efficiency. Vertical strapping machines can be semi-automatic or automatic. The straps used in vertical strapping machines can be of a wide range of varieties, depending on the type of products to be strapped. Steel straps are used to strap concrete cubes or pavers while plastic straps are used to bundle ceramic and paper sacks. The ease of printing on the straps in the vertical strapping machines makes it convenient for both producer and consumer. Vertical strapping machines generally have a top sealing head which enables better sealing to the goods.

Vertical Strapping Machines Market – Dynamics:

The growth in the packaging industry is escalating the demand of the vertical strapping machines market. The acceptance of automation across the globe is expected to drive the market further. Vertical strapping machines in addition to all the advantages is cost effective. The various straps options available are handy to choose the right strap for the particular type of goods. Vertical strapping machines provide better handling for the shipping of the product. Moreover, the rising demands for consumer goods, packaged food and beverages and other end-user industries are expected to drive the market further. The higher cost associated with the installation of vertical strapping machines is a restraint for the vertical strapping machines market. Reduced human intervention and reduced price of the machines provides various opportunities to the vertical strapping machines market. Companies are focusing on research and development to provide better solutions to the end-user industries.

The key players in vertical strapping market are working on the acquisition, collaboration and joint ventures to stay on top. Recently, Fromm holdings which are a leader in vertical strapping machines market acquired PAC Strapping a US-based manufacturer of vertical strapping machines.

Vertical Strapping Machines Market – Regional Outlook:

Due to the increase of the packaging industry and higher investment on the production, APAC region is expected to have the highest growth for vertical strapping machines market. Besides, the rise of industries in India and China will add to the growth further. North America is expected to have the second highest growth in the vertical strapping machines market because of the adoption of automation in the industries widely. The use of automatic vertical strapping machines makes the work safe and secure and reliable. The high purchasing power parity of Germany, France and U.K. is expected to escalate global vertical strapping machines market in Europe. Other regions are also expected to witness significant growth in the vertical strapping machines market.

Vertical Strapping Machines Market – Key players:

Some of the key players operating in the global vertical strapping machines market are – Cyklop GmbH,Dynaric Inc.,FROMM Holding AG. ,Messersi’ Packaging Srl,MOSCA GmbH,M.J. Maillis S.A.,Samuel Strapping Systems,Signode Packaging Systems Corporation,StraPack Inc.,Transpak Equipment Corp.

Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global vertical strapping machines market during the forecast period

