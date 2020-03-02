Vertical Garden Construction Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Top Leaders, Gross Margin Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunity Assessment and Regional Forecast to 2023

Global Vertical Garden Construction Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Vertical Garden Construction Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Vertical Garden Construction Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment, Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Indoor Vertical Garden Wall, And Outdoor Vertical Garden Wall), By Application (Commercial Construction And Residential Construction) And Region – Forecast To 2023



The key players of global Vertical Garden Construction market report includes LiveWall, LLC, Sempergreen BV, The Greenwall Company, ZTC International Landscape Solutions (P) Ltd., Rentokil Initial plc, American Hydrotech, Inc., ANS Group Global Ltd, Biotecture Ltd., Elmich Australia, and Fytogreen Australia.

Market Highlights

A vertical garden is also known as green wall or living wall and is self-sufficient garden attached to exterior or interior walls of a building. In vertical gardens, various types of modular panels can be used along with growing media, irrigation systems, and plants. Living walls are suitable for cities, as they enable good use of available vertical surface areas. The living wall could also function as urban agriculture, urban gardening, or as art. Green walls may be indoors or outside, and come in a variety of sizes. Such walls have gained popularity over many years, especially in emerging nations. The rapid urbanization has led to vertical construction in the cities. This in turn has fueled the demand for such vertical gardens to utilize the space in an efficient manner.

The global market is expected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global vertical garden construction market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global vertical garden construction market by its type, application and region.



By Type

Indoor vertical garden wall

Outdoor vertical garden wall

By application

Commercial construction

Residential construction

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

The global vertical garden construction market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The market has been segmented on the basis of application into commercial construction and residential construction. Commercial construction is expected to lead the market with largest market size followed by residential segment. Such vertical gardens require additional set up costs as well as costs related to proper irrigation system and creating proper facades to set up such green walls. The high added costs hinders the market growth in the residential construction.

