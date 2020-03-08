Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.
Vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) are a type of wind turbine where the main rotor shaft is set vertically and the main components are located at the base of the turbine.
This arrangement allows the generator and gearbox to be located close to the ground, facilitating service and repair. VAWTs do not need to be pointed into the wind, which removes the need for wind-sensing and orientation mechanisms. Vertical axis wind turbines offer several potential advantages over the standard horizontal axis wind turbines which are now in common use worldwide.
Scope of the Report:
The US and Europe are the major suppliers of vertical axis wind turbine and also the major consumption markets. In the US, the large land makes it expansive to connect the remote villages into grid. And there is also massive wind power resource, which drive the development of vertical axis wind turbine industry.
China is another major consumption market. Due to the supportive policies established in recent years, the wind power industry is fast developing. In China, the added capacity of wind turbine is more than 100 megawatts in 2014, while most of them are horizontal axis wind turbines.
The worldwide market for Vertical Axis Wind Turbine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 16300 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
UGE
Helix Wind
Wind Harvest
Astralux
Kliux Energies
Sycamore Energy
Ropatec
Arborwind
Quietrevolution
Turbine
Luethi Enterprises
Aeolos
Oy Windside Production
Eastern Wind Power
Windspire Energy
SAW
Ningbo Fengshen
MUCE
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Darrieus
Savonius
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Commercial and Industrial
Fishery and Recreational Boats
Hybrid Systems
Pastures, Farms and Remote Villages
Potable Systems for Leisure
Pumping
Desalination and Purification
Remote Monitoring
Research and Education
