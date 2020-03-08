Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) are a type of wind turbine where the main rotor shaft is set vertically and the main components are located at the base of the turbine.

This arrangement allows the generator and gearbox to be located close to the ground, facilitating service and repair. VAWTs do not need to be pointed into the wind, which removes the need for wind-sensing and orientation mechanisms. Vertical axis wind turbines offer several potential advantages over the standard horizontal axis wind turbines which are now in common use worldwide.

Scope of the Report:

The US and Europe are the major suppliers of vertical axis wind turbine and also the major consumption markets. In the US, the large land makes it expansive to connect the remote villages into grid. And there is also massive wind power resource, which drive the development of vertical axis wind turbine industry.

China is another major consumption market. Due to the supportive policies established in recent years, the wind power industry is fast developing. In China, the added capacity of wind turbine is more than 100 megawatts in 2014, while most of them are horizontal axis wind turbines.

The worldwide market for Vertical Axis Wind Turbine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 16300 million US$ in 2024, from 12600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

UGE

Helix Wind

Wind Harvest

Astralux

Kliux Energies

Sycamore Energy

Ropatec

Arborwind

Quietrevolution

Turbine

Luethi Enterprises

Aeolos

Oy Windside Production

Eastern Wind Power

Windspire Energy

SAW

Ningbo Fengshen

MUCE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Darrieus

Savonius

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

Fishery and Recreational Boats

Hybrid Systems

Pastures, Farms and Remote Villages

Potable Systems for Leisure

Pumping

Desalination and Purification

Remote Monitoring

Research and Education

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vertical Axis Wind Turbine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vertical Axis Wind Turbine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vertical Axis Wind Turbine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Vertical Axis Wind Turbine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vertical Axis Wind Turbine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

