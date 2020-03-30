Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market is Witnessing High CAGR by 2026

Global Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty Market – Snapshot

Vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty are minimally invasive procedures performed to prevent vertebral body collapse and pain in patients with pathological vertebral bodies. Geriatric and obese populations are more prone to osteoporosis and other related conditions. These conditions could result in bone loss and vertebral fractures. These vertebral fractures are treated by either vertebroplasty or advance kyphoplasty procedures. The entire procedure is done by restoring the vertebra height, with or without balloon, by injecting acrylic cement into the fractured bone under maintained pressure through cement mixing delivery devices. The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market was valued at approximately US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of above 4% from 2018 to 2026. Growth of the market is attributed to rise in geriatric population which requires spine surgeries and increase in incidence rate of injuries related to accidents, sports, and adventure. Surge in adoption of technologically advanced products in spine surgeries also contributes to the growth of the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market.

The global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market has been bifurcated into vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. The vertebroplasty segment has been divided into needles and cement mixing & delivery devices. The kyphoplasty segment dominated the global market in 2017. The segment is projected to expand at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2026. The segment is anticipated to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period owing to advantages such as better pain relief, less complications, and rise in awareness about its advantages.

The kyphoplasty segment has been classified into needles & balloon and cement mixing & delivery devices. Based on end-user, the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been categorized into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2017. The segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Rise in the rate of hospitalization for orthopedic disorders, wide range of services offered by hospitals at a single site, and better reimbursement scenario in developed countries are the major factors boosting the growth of the segment.

In terms of region, the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market in 2017 due to high adoption rate of advanced products, rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and high cost of devices. Asia Pacific is a potential market for vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty. The market in the region is likely to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to more focus on development of health care infrastructure, increase in health care expenditure, and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis & its increased awareness among people.

Key players operating in the global vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty market include Medtronic, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Alphatec Spine, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., SPINUS (BMK Global Medical Company), IZI Medical Products, Zavation, and RONTIS.

