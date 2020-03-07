Versatile Cryosurgical Devices Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018 – 2028

Versatile Cryosurgical Devices: Market Insights

Cryosurgical devices are surgical instruments used to freeze and destroy abnormal cells. A versatile cryosurgical device — particularly cryopen — is incredibly versatile and is found to be highly accurate over conventional liquid nitrogen treatments that often affect adjoining healthy tissues along with the treatment area. Versatile cryosurgical devices treat the lesion with minimum effect on surrounding healthy tissues. Cryosurgical equipment treat a variety of conditions — right from skin lesions to internal malignancies. Cryosurgical equipment are largely used for the treatment of skin tags, moles, warts and are particularly used in the treatment of liver cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, oral cancer and cervical cancer. The devices used in cryosurgery help to freeze the temperatures on cells. When the temperature goes down beyond a certain level, ice crystals begin to form inside cells and eventually tear apart the abnormal cells. Cryopen, cryogun, gas cylinders, cryo-probes and cryo-chambers are some of the cryosurgical devices used in surgeries. A common method of freezing lesions is using liquid nitrogen as a cooling solution. For instance, Cryogun is one of the cryosurgical equipment used to spray liquid nitrogen and Cryopen provides a means of freezing tissues without the use of gases, such as liquid nitrogen. Rising number of cancer surgeries and robust developments in the field of dermatology are two of the reasons responsible for the increasing number of cryosurgeries. As each cryosurgery requires a cryosurgical device, this will eventually drive the versatile cryosurgical devices market.

Over the past few years, a rise in the number of cryosurgeries has been registered, thereby generating large revenues in the versatile cryosurgical devices market. The versatile cryosurgical devices market, on the basis of application type, is classified into dermatology, oncology, pain management, cardiology, trigeminal neuralgia and others. The main end user segments in the versatile cryosurgical devices market include hospitals, private clinics and others. Based on modality, the versatile cryosurgical devices market includes handheld, on-casters, table top and wall mounted devices. The versatile cryosurgical devices market has been witnessing increasing profits due to growing usage of cryosurgical devices to assist in cryosurgeries being performed across the globe. Growing applications of versatile cryosurgical devices in the treatment of various diseases, majorly cancer, is driving the demand for these devices from end user segments, thereby generating significant revenue growth in the versatile cryosurgical devices market.

Versatile Cryosurgical Devices: Market Dynamics

Rising oncological surgeries is one of the important reasons responsible for the growth of the versatile cryosurgical devices market. While treating the cancer, it is no more necessary to remove entire parts to get rid of the cancer. With technological advancements, it has become possible to destroy the affected cell with the help of cryosurgery. The cryosurgical process is easy and can be used to treat internal, external tumors as well as tumors in the bone. Even after cryosurgery, the frozen tissue is either naturally absorbed by the body or gets dissolved and forms a scab for external tumors. Owing to these factors, growth in revenue generation from the versatile cryosurgical device market has been registered. The ratio of patients approaching dermatologists has also increased. These days, for the removal of moles, skin tags, warts, a large number of people are opting for cryosurgery as a major treatment solution, this will eventually lead to robust development of the versatile cryosurgical device market. However, some of the common side effects, such as pain, erythema and hypopigmentation, and less effectiveness of the cryosurgical treatment and lack of awareness are expected to restrain the revenue growth in the versatile cryosurgical devices market.

Versatile Cryosurgical Devices Market: Segmentation

The global versatile cryosurgical devices market is segmented by device type, modality and end user.

Segmentation by Device Type Cryogun Cryo-Chambers Gas Cylinders Cryo Probes Cryopen Thermocouple Devices Others

Segmentation by Application Dermatology Oncology Pain Management Cardiology Trigeminal Neuralgia Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others



Versatile Cryosurgical Devices Market: Overview

Based on device type, the cryogun segment registers the highest revenue share in the versatile cryosurgical devices market owing to their high efficiency coupled with growing demand from end user segments. As the technology advances, improved innovative devices will hit the market and competition will increase, which may pressurize leading players to reduce the prices of cryosurgery devices. As more and more cryosurgeries are performed, regulatory agencies and insurance providers will have more data available to validate the safety of cryosurgery — this will increase reimbursements in case of such procedures. With growing number of medical applications and rapid technological innovations, the versatile cryosurgical devices market across the globe will register high revenue growth.

Versatile Cryosurgical Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global versatile cryosurgical devices market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share in the global versatile cryosurgical devices market, primarily due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register fastest growth in revenue generation in the versatile cryosurgical devices market due to the presence of giant local manufacturers in countries, such as Japan, China and India. Latin America, owing to presence of less stringent regulatory framework and upgraded research infrastructure, is expected to experience high demand for versatile cryosurgical devices in the region.

Versatile Cryosurgical Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players present across the value chain of the global Versatile Cryosurgical Devices market are Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Princeton CryoTech, Inc., Bovie Medical Corporation, Cryoswiss GmbH, CryoConcepts and others.