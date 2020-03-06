Ventricular Assist Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,323.41 Mn By 2025: Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Ventricular Assist Devices Market By Type (Right Ventricular Assist Devices, Left Ventricular Assist Devices, Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices), By Application (Bridge To Transplant (BTT), Bridge To Destination (BTD), Bridge To Recovery (BTR) ), – Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global ventricular assist devices market was valued at US$ 1,036.08 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,323.41 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 8.85% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular complications in 2015, which represents 31% of all global deaths. Among these deaths, 7.4 million occurred due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million due to stroke. Most of the cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioral risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet, obesity, physical inactivity and alcohol abuse, using population wide strategies.

Ventricular assist devices market is segmented into right ventricular assist device, left ventricular assist device and bi-ventricular assist device market. In 2016, the left ventricular assist devices segment is leading market due to factors such as rising number of patients suffering with cardiac complications like cardiomyopathy, stroke and class III & class IV heart failure waiting for a heart transplant. Right ventricular assist devices are anticipated to register faster growth throughout the forecast period 2017-2025 majorly due to rise in number of geriatric patients suffering with cardio-pulmonary complications like congestive heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.

Among the considered application areas, bridge to therapy (BTT) held the largest market for the base year 2016, majorly due to factors such as rising prevalence of congestive heart failure and increasing number of advanced heart failure patients awaiting heart transplantation. Additionally, bridge to destination (BTD) segment will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as non-eligibility of senescent patients for heart transplant, patients deemed too old and compromised immunity to undergo heart transplantation can survive with LVAD throughout their lifespan.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share chiefly due to factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease, existence of advanced healthcare and affordable reimbursement scenario. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as increasing patient pool suffering with cardiovascular complications, large population addicted to alcohol and smoking, unhealthy eating habits and stress; presence of major players involved in the manufacture of ventricular assist devices and increasing disposable income.

The ventricular assist device market is technologically driven and includes major players such as St. Jude Medical, LLC. HeartWare International, Inc., Reliant Heart, Thoratec Corporation, Abiomed, Berlin Heart, Inc., Cardiac Assist, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Sun Medical Technology Research Corp., Syncardia System, Inc. etc.

Key Market Movements:

– Rising prevalence of cardiovascular complications

– Constrained number of heart donors for heart transplant procedures

– Supportive regulatory approval for ventricular assist device products

– Higher disposable incomes in developing countries and rampant growth of primary healthcare centers performing cardiovascular surgical procedures

By Type

Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Right Ventricular Assist Devices

Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices

By Application

Bridge to Transplant (BTT)

Bridge to Destination (BTD)

Bridge to Recovery (BTR)

Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

